GK Questions March 13, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

There are several updates and new scheme are currently taking place all over the world. These updates become the major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK today quiz for their competitive exam.

Here are the questions:

1. Which of the following has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide free wi-fi at railway stations?

Reliance Jio and Rail Tel

Railtel and NITI Ayog

NITI Ayog and TATA Trust

Tata Trust and Rail Tel

2. The National Women Livelihood Meet 2019 was held in which city?

New Delhi

Varanasi

Agra

Mumbai

3. The Supreme Court referred to Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to mediation for an amicable settlement. Which of the following will head this panel?

Shri Shri Ravi Shankar

Sriram Panchu

F M Kallifulla

None

4. Kummanam Rajasekharan was the governor of which state?

Manipur

Odisha

Mizoram

Telangana

5. What is the theme of this year’s International Women Day,2019?

Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change

Equality for Women is Progress for All

Empowering Women, Empowering Humanity: Picture it

Planet 50-50 by 2030: Step it Up for Gender Equality

6. Where is the headquarters of NATO?

Brussels

London

Washington DC

Paris

7. Who of the following is the chairman of the National Defence Fund?

Defense Minister

Prime Minister

Finance Minister

Home Minister

8. Who is the chairman of the Parliament Committee on Information Technology to discuss the issue of social interference with Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram?

Anurag Singh Thakur

Prem Kumar Dhumal

Sumitra Mahajan

Jyotiraditya Scindia

9. Recently, in which city did the Prime Minister inaugurate the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOCs) LNG terminal?

Ennore

Mangalore

Hyderabad

Indore

10. International Network of Bamboo and Rattan (INBAR) is located in which city?

New Delhi

Beijing

Moscow

London

11. Which of the following sea has no coastline?

White Sea

Tasmanian Sea

Sargasso Sea

Japan Sea

12. Which among the following Viceroys was associated with the “Illbert Bill Controversy”?

Lord Curzon

Lord Lytton

Lord Ripon

Lord Dalhousie

Answers:

1. Answer- Tata Trust and Rail Tel

2.Answer- Varanasi

3.Answer- F M Kallifulla

4.Answer- Mizoram

5. Answer- Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change

6. Answer- Brussels

7. Answer- Prime Minister

8. Answer- Anurag Singh Thakur

9. Answer- Ennore

10. Answer- Beijing

11.Answer- Sargasso Sea

12.Answer- Lord Ripon

