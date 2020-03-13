GK Questions March 13, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

There are several updates and new scheme are currently taking place all over the world. These updates become the major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK today quiz for their competitive exam.
1. Which of the following has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide free wi-fi at railway stations?
2. The National Women Livelihood Meet 2019 was held in which city?
3. The Supreme Court referred to Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to mediation for an amicable settlement. Which of the following will head this panel?
4. Kummanam Rajasekharan was the governor of which state?
5. What is the theme of this year’s International Women Day,2019?
6. Where is the headquarters of NATO?
7. Who of the following is the chairman of the National Defence Fund?
8. Who is the chairman of the Parliament Committee on Information Technology to discuss the issue of social interference with Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram?
9. Recently, in which city did the Prime Minister inaugurate the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOCs) LNG terminal?
10. International Network of Bamboo and Rattan (INBAR) is located in which city?
11. Which of the following sea has no coastline?
12. Which among the following Viceroys was associated with the “Illbert Bill Controversy”?
1. Answer- Tata Trust and Rail Tel
2.Answer- Varanasi
3.Answer- F M Kallifulla
4.Answer- Mizoram
5. Answer- Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change
6. Answer- Brussels
7. Answer- Prime Minister
8. Answer- Anurag Singh Thakur
9. Answer- Ennore
10. Answer- Beijing
11.Answer- Sargasso Sea
12.Answer- Lord Ripon
