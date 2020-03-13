The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

GK Questions March 13, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

Education

Here is the list of March 13, 2020 GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. Read more to know about GK today in detail.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

There are several updates and new scheme are currently taking place all over the world. These updates become the major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK today quiz for their competitive exam.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 10th March: National And International Questions

Here are the questions:

1. Which of the following has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide free wi-fi at railway stations?

  • Reliance Jio and Rail Tel
  • Railtel and NITI Ayog
  • NITI Ayog and TATA Trust
  • Tata Trust and Rail Tel

2. The National Women Livelihood Meet 2019 was held in which city?

  • New Delhi
  • Varanasi
  • Agra
  • Mumbai

3. The Supreme Court referred to Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to mediation for an amicable settlement. Which of the following will head this panel?

  • Shri Shri Ravi Shankar
  • Sriram Panchu
  • F M Kallifulla
  • None

4. Kummanam Rajasekharan was the governor of which state?

  • Manipur
  • Odisha
  • Mizoram
  • Telangana

5. What is the theme of this year’s International Women Day,2019?

  • Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change 
  • Equality for Women is Progress for All
  • Empowering Women, Empowering Humanity: Picture it
  • Planet 50-50 by 2030: Step it Up for Gender Equality

6. Where is the headquarters of NATO?

  • Brussels
  • London
  • Washington DC
  • Paris

Also Read: GK Questions March 10th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

7. Who of the following is the chairman of the National Defence Fund?

  • Defense Minister
  • Prime Minister
  • Finance Minister
  • Home Minister

8. Who is the chairman of the Parliament Committee on Information Technology to discuss the issue of social interference with Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram?

  • Anurag Singh Thakur
  • Prem Kumar Dhumal
  • Sumitra Mahajan
  • Jyotiraditya Scindia

9. Recently, in which city did the Prime Minister inaugurate the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOCs) LNG terminal?

  • Ennore
  • Mangalore
  • Hyderabad
  • Indore

10. International Network of Bamboo and Rattan (INBAR) is located in which city?

  • New Delhi
  • Beijing
  • Moscow
  • London

11. Which of the following sea has no coastline?

  • White Sea
  • Tasmanian Sea
  • Sargasso Sea
  • Japan Sea

12. Which among the following Viceroys was associated with the “Illbert Bill Controversy”?

  • Lord Curzon
  • Lord Lytton
  • Lord Ripon
  • Lord Dalhousie

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 9th March: National And International Questions

Answers:

1. Answer- Tata Trust and Rail Tel

2.Answer- Varanasi

3.Answer- F M Kallifulla

4.Answer- Mizoram

5. Answer- Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change 

6. Answer- Brussels

7. Answer- Prime Minister

8. Answer- Anurag Singh Thakur

9. Answer- Ennore

10. Answer- Beijing

11.Answer- Sargasso Sea

12.Answer- Lord Ripon

Also Read: GK Questions March 9th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Trump
TRUMP DOWNPLAYED CORONAVIRUS: US
Sengar
SENGAR GETS 10 YEAR JAIL TERM
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19