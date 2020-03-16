GK Questions March 16, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the gk questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the gk today quiz for their competitive exam.
1. Which of the following companies has started a skill development programme called ‘DigiPivot’ in India?
2. Rajya Sabha approved changes to include Parivara and Talawara tribal communities of which state in Scheduled Tribe category?
3. On the occasion of 130th Foundation Day of the National Archives of India, an exhibition named ‘Jallianwala Bagh’ was inaugurated in ---------------.
4. India Post launches its first free Digital Locker Service in ----------
5. Which of the following state governments has approved the implementation of “happy hour” for auto-rickshaws that slashes the fares by 15 per cent between 12 noon and 4 pm?
6. Which of the following city is hosting a civil aviation business exhibition and airshow ‘Wings India 2020’?
7. Which of the following banks will buy shares worth 7,250 crore rupees of Yes Bank?
8. Who among the following has been named as the brand ambassador of IDFC First Bank?
9. Recently, Santu Mukhopadhyay passed away. He was a famous -------.
10. Which of the following states/UT has ordered the closure of schools and cinema halls till March 31 in wake of coronavirus outbreak?
1.Answer- Google
2. Answer- Karnataka
3.Answer- New Delhi
4.Answer- Kolkata
5.Answer- Maharashtra
6.Answer- Hyderabad
7.Answer- State Bank of India
8. Answer- Amitabh Bachchan
9. Answer- Actor
10. Answer- New Delhi
