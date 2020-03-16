The Debate
GK Questions March 16, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as on March 16, 2020 GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today, read more to know in detail.

gk questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the gk questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the gk today quiz for their competitive exam.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Which of the following companies has started a skill development programme called ‘DigiPivot’ in India?

  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • TCS
  • Larsen & Toubro

2. Rajya Sabha approved changes to include Parivara and Talawara tribal communities of which state in Scheduled Tribe category?

  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Assam
  • Karnataka

3. On the occasion of 130th Foundation Day of the National Archives of India, an exhibition named ‘Jallianwala Bagh’ was inaugurated in ---------------.

  • Pune
  • Chennai
  • New Delhi
  • Agra

4. India Post launches its first free Digital Locker Service in ----------

  • Kolkata
  • Mumbai
  • Gandhinagar
  • Bhopal

5. Which of the following state governments has approved the implementation of “happy hour” for auto-rickshaws that slashes the fares by 15 per cent between 12 noon and 4 pm?

  • Madhya Pradesh
  • New Delhi
  • Maharashtra
  • Gujarat

6. Which of the following city is hosting a civil aviation business exhibition and airshow ‘Wings India 2020’?

  • Pune
  • Bengaluru
  • Hyderabad
  • Chennai

7. Which of the following banks will buy shares worth 7,250 crore rupees of Yes Bank?

  • Punjab National Bank
  • State Bank of India
  • Dena Bank
  • HDFC Bank

8. Who among the following has been named as the brand ambassador of IDFC First Bank?

  • Virat Kohli
  • PV Sindhu
  • Amitabh Bachchan
  • Anil Kapoor

9. Recently, Santu Mukhopadhyay passed away. He was a famous -------.

  • Actor
  • Journalist
  • Politician
  • Painter

10. Which of the following states/UT has ordered the closure of schools and cinema halls till March 31 in wake of coronavirus outbreak?

  • Rajasthan
  • Assam
  • New Delhi
  • Jharkhand

Answers:

1.Answer- Google

2. Answer- Karnataka

3.Answer- New Delhi

4.Answer- Kolkata

5.Answer- Maharashtra

6.Answer- Hyderabad

7.Answer- State Bank of India

8. Answer- Amitabh Bachchan

9. Answer- Actor

10. Answer- New Delhi

