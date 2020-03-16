GK Questions March 16, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the gk questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the gk today quiz for their competitive exam.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Which of the following companies has started a skill development programme called ‘DigiPivot’ in India?

Google

Microsoft

TCS

Larsen & Toubro

2. Rajya Sabha approved changes to include Parivara and Talawara tribal communities of which state in Scheduled Tribe category?

Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Assam

Karnataka

3. On the occasion of 130th Foundation Day of the National Archives of India, an exhibition named ‘Jallianwala Bagh’ was inaugurated in ---------------.

Pune

Chennai

New Delhi

Agra

4. India Post launches its first free Digital Locker Service in ----------

Kolkata

Mumbai

Gandhinagar

Bhopal

5. Which of the following state governments has approved the implementation of “happy hour” for auto-rickshaws that slashes the fares by 15 per cent between 12 noon and 4 pm?

Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi

Maharashtra

Gujarat

6. Which of the following city is hosting a civil aviation business exhibition and airshow ‘Wings India 2020’?

Pune

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

7. Which of the following banks will buy shares worth 7,250 crore rupees of Yes Bank?

Punjab National Bank

State Bank of India

Dena Bank

HDFC Bank

8. Who among the following has been named as the brand ambassador of IDFC First Bank?

Virat Kohli

PV Sindhu

Amitabh Bachchan

Anil Kapoor

9. Recently, Santu Mukhopadhyay passed away. He was a famous -------.

Actor

Journalist

Politician

Painter

10. Which of the following states/UT has ordered the closure of schools and cinema halls till March 31 in wake of coronavirus outbreak?

Rajasthan

Assam

New Delhi

Jharkhand

Answers:

1.Answer- Google

2. Answer- Karnataka

3.Answer- New Delhi

4.Answer- Kolkata

5.Answer- Maharashtra

6.Answer- Hyderabad

7.Answer- State Bank of India

8. Answer- Amitabh Bachchan

9. Answer- Actor

10. Answer- New Delhi

