GK Questions March 18th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK in English questions for their competitive exam.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Which of the following teams has won the Ranji Trophy title?

Punjab

Mumbai

Railways

Saurashtra

2. Bhawan Dehariya recently climbed Mount Kosciuszko. Kosciuszko is the highest peak of ------------.

Europe

North America

South America

Australia

3. World Consumer Rights Day is observed every year on ----------.

12 March

13 March

14 March

15 March

4. Which of the following airlines has signed a pact with GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL) to set up warehousing, distribution, and trading facility?

Spicejet

GO Air

Air India

Vistara

5. For the first time, India vs South Africa 2nd ODI, scheduled at ---------- was played without spectators?

Lucknow

Dharmshala

Hyderabad

New Delhi

6. Which of the following state governments has launched a ‘Namaste over Handshake’ campaign to contain COVID-19?

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Haryana

7. Which of the following state governments will depute ‘Arogya Mitra’ at primary health centres to inform people about govt health schemes?

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Odisha

Uttar Pradesh

8. Vivad Se Vishwas Bill is related to --------.

Road rage

Tax disputes

River Disputes

Providing proper information about CAA

9. Recently, Sir Creek is in the news. It is a dispute between India and ----------.

Bangladesh

China

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

10. Recently, Dana Zatopkova passed away. She was related to which of the following sports?

Hockey

Tennis

Javelin Throw

Chess

Answers:

1. Answer- Saurashtra

2. Answer- Australia

3. Answer- 15 March

4. Answer- Spice Jet

5. Answer- Lucknow

6. Answer- Karnataka

7. Answer- Uttar Pradesh

8. Answer- Tax Disputes

9. Answer- Pakistan

10. Answer- Javelin Throw

