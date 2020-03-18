GK Questions March 18th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK in English questions for their competitive exam.
1. Which of the following teams has won the Ranji Trophy title?
2. Bhawan Dehariya recently climbed Mount Kosciuszko. Kosciuszko is the highest peak of ------------.
3. World Consumer Rights Day is observed every year on ----------.
4. Which of the following airlines has signed a pact with GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL) to set up warehousing, distribution, and trading facility?
5. For the first time, India vs South Africa 2nd ODI, scheduled at ---------- was played without spectators?
6. Which of the following state governments has launched a ‘Namaste over Handshake’ campaign to contain COVID-19?
7. Which of the following state governments will depute ‘Arogya Mitra’ at primary health centres to inform people about govt health schemes?
8. Vivad Se Vishwas Bill is related to --------.
9. Recently, Sir Creek is in the news. It is a dispute between India and ----------.
10. Recently, Dana Zatopkova passed away. She was related to which of the following sports?
1. Answer- Saurashtra
2. Answer- Australia
3. Answer- 15 March
4. Answer- Spice Jet
5. Answer- Lucknow
6. Answer- Karnataka
7. Answer- Uttar Pradesh
8. Answer- Tax Disputes
9. Answer- Pakistan
10. Answer- Javelin Throw
