The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

GK Questions March 18th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

Education

Here is the list as of March 18, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK in English questions for their competitive exam.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 13th March: National And International Questions

Here are the GK questions:

1.    Which of the following teams has won the Ranji Trophy title?

  • Punjab
  • Mumbai
  • Railways
  • Saurashtra

2.    Bhawan Dehariya recently climbed Mount Kosciuszko. Kosciuszko is the highest peak of ------------.

  • Europe
  • North America
  • South America
  • Australia

3.    World Consumer Rights Day is observed every year on ----------.

  • 12 March
  • 13 March
  • 14 March
  • 15 March

4.    Which of the following airlines has signed a pact with GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL) to set up warehousing, distribution, and trading facility?

  • Spicejet
  • GO Air
  • Air India
  • Vistara

5.    For the first time, India vs South Africa 2nd ODI, scheduled at ---------- was played without spectators?

  • Lucknow
  • Dharmshala
  • Hyderabad
  • New Delhi

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 10th March: National And International Questions

6.    Which of the following state governments has launched a ‘Namaste over Handshake’ campaign to contain COVID-19?

  • Karnataka
  • Maharashtra
  • Rajasthan
  • Haryana

7.    Which of the following state governments will depute ‘Arogya Mitra’ at primary health centres to inform people about govt health schemes?

  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Telangana
  • Odisha
  • Uttar Pradesh

8.    Vivad Se Vishwas Bill is related to --------.

  • Road rage
  • Tax disputes
  • River Disputes
  • Providing proper information about CAA

9.    Recently, Sir Creek is in the news. It is a dispute between India and ----------.

  • Bangladesh
  • China
  • Pakistan
  • Sri Lanka

10.    Recently, Dana Zatopkova passed away. She was related to which of the following sports?

  • Hockey
  • Tennis
  • Javelin Throw
  • Chess

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 9th March: National And International Questions

Answers:

1. Answer- Saurashtra
2. Answer- Australia
3. Answer- 15 March
4. Answer- Spice Jet
5. Answer- Lucknow
6. Answer- Karnataka
7. Answer- Uttar Pradesh
8. Answer- Tax Disputes
9. Answer- Pakistan
10. Answer- Javelin Throw

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 6th March: National And International Questions

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA