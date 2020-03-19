The Debate
GK Questions March 19, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as of March 19, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

This quiz question are helpful for those who wish to appear for competitive exams. The aspirants can revise for their exams by going through the below gk question and answers. Competitive exams like MPSC, UPSC or Railways or for bank exams which are related to India GK and World GK. So here is the gk in English quiz for the student to revise before their exams. 

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 18th March: National And International Questions

Here are the questions:

1. The flagship “Ganga Amantran Abhiyan” programme is conducted by which organisation?

  • National Mission for Clean Ganga
  • Ganga Flood Control Mission
  • National Water Development Agency
  • Central Water Commission

2. Chameli Devi Jain Award is an annual award presented to outstanding performers of which field?

  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Journalism
  • Social Services

3. Which state cabinet recently passed an ordinance that seeks to recover losses caused by damage to public property from rioters?

  • Maharashtra
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Gujarat

4. In context with the new recruitment system to be followed from 2021 for various government jobs, what does CET stand for?

  • Common Eligibility Test
  • Common Entrance Test
  • Central Eligibility Test
  • Central Entrance Test

5. Sahitya Akademi award winner Puthussery Ramachandran, who passed away recently, was a poet and scholar in which language?

  • Tamil
  • Malayalam
  • Kannada
  • Telugu

Also Read: GK Questions March 18th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

6. ‘Akshay Urja Portal’ is an initiative of which Union Ministry?

  • Ministry of Power
  • Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
  • Ministry of New & Renewable Energy
  • Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

7. According to the Gender Social Norms Index report, released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), how many countries have achieved gender equality?

  • Two
  • Three
  • Five
  • Zero

8. In the video conference held between the leaders of SAARC member countries, which country proposed a COVID-19 emergency fund?

  • Sri Lanka
  • India
  • Pakistan
  • Bangladesh

9. Who was appointed as the fourth advisor to Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C murmur?

  • Baseer Ahmed Khan
  • Muneer Khan
  • Anandi Venkateshwaran
  • Vijay Kumar

10.  An important personality in Ambedkar’s historic conversion to Buddhism passed away recently. What is his name?

  • Santu Mukherjee
  • Sadanand Fulzele
  • H R Bhardwaj
  • Potturi Venkateswar

Also Read: Current Affairs March 16, 2020: National And International Questions

Answers:

1.Answer- National Mission for Clean Ganga

2.Answer- Journalism

3.Answer- Uttar Pradesh

4.Answer- Common Eligibility Test

5.Answer- Malayalam

6.Answer- Ministry of New & Renewable Energy

7.Answer- Zero

8.Answer- India

9.Answer- Baseer Ahmed Khan

10.Answer- Santu Mukherjee

Also Read: GK Questions March 16, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

