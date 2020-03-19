GK Questions March 19, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

This quiz question are helpful for those who wish to appear for competitive exams. The aspirants can revise for their exams by going through the below gk question and answers. Competitive exams like MPSC, UPSC or Railways or for bank exams which are related to India GK and World GK. So here is the gk in English quiz for the student to revise before their exams.
1. The flagship “Ganga Amantran Abhiyan” programme is conducted by which organisation?
2. Chameli Devi Jain Award is an annual award presented to outstanding performers of which field?
3. Which state cabinet recently passed an ordinance that seeks to recover losses caused by damage to public property from rioters?
4. In context with the new recruitment system to be followed from 2021 for various government jobs, what does CET stand for?
5. Sahitya Akademi award winner Puthussery Ramachandran, who passed away recently, was a poet and scholar in which language?
6. ‘Akshay Urja Portal’ is an initiative of which Union Ministry?
7. According to the Gender Social Norms Index report, released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), how many countries have achieved gender equality?
8. In the video conference held between the leaders of SAARC member countries, which country proposed a COVID-19 emergency fund?
9. Who was appointed as the fourth advisor to Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C murmur?
10. An important personality in Ambedkar’s historic conversion to Buddhism passed away recently. What is his name?
1.Answer- National Mission for Clean Ganga
2.Answer- Journalism
3.Answer- Uttar Pradesh
4.Answer- Common Eligibility Test
5.Answer- Malayalam
6.Answer- Ministry of New & Renewable Energy
7.Answer- Zero
8.Answer- India
9.Answer- Baseer Ahmed Khan
10.Answer- Santu Mukherjee
