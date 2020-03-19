GK Questions March 19, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

This quiz question are helpful for those who wish to appear for competitive exams. The aspirants can revise for their exams by going through the below gk question and answers. Competitive exams like MPSC, UPSC or Railways or for bank exams which are related to India GK and World GK. So here is the gk in English quiz for the student to revise before their exams.

Here are the questions:

1. The flagship “Ganga Amantran Abhiyan” programme is conducted by which organisation?

National Mission for Clean Ganga

Ganga Flood Control Mission

National Water Development Agency

Central Water Commission

2. Chameli Devi Jain Award is an annual award presented to outstanding performers of which field?

Politics

Sports

Journalism

Social Services

3. Which state cabinet recently passed an ordinance that seeks to recover losses caused by damage to public property from rioters?

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Gujarat

4. In context with the new recruitment system to be followed from 2021 for various government jobs, what does CET stand for?

Common Eligibility Test

Common Entrance Test

Central Eligibility Test

Central Entrance Test

5. Sahitya Akademi award winner Puthussery Ramachandran, who passed away recently, was a poet and scholar in which language?

Tamil

Malayalam

Kannada

Telugu

6. ‘Akshay Urja Portal’ is an initiative of which Union Ministry?

Ministry of Power

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Ministry of New & Renewable Energy

Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

7. According to the Gender Social Norms Index report, released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), how many countries have achieved gender equality?

Two

Three

Five

Zero

8. In the video conference held between the leaders of SAARC member countries, which country proposed a COVID-19 emergency fund?

Sri Lanka

India

Pakistan

Bangladesh

9. Who was appointed as the fourth advisor to Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C murmur?

Baseer Ahmed Khan

Muneer Khan

Anandi Venkateshwaran

Vijay Kumar

10. An important personality in Ambedkar’s historic conversion to Buddhism passed away recently. What is his name?

Santu Mukherjee

Sadanand Fulzele

H R Bhardwaj

Potturi Venkateswar

Answers:

1.Answer- National Mission for Clean Ganga

2.Answer- Journalism

3.Answer- Uttar Pradesh

4.Answer- Common Eligibility Test

5.Answer- Malayalam

6.Answer- Ministry of New & Renewable Energy

7.Answer- Zero

8.Answer- India

9.Answer- Baseer Ahmed Khan

10.Answer- Santu Mukherjee

