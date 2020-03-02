GK Questions March 2, 2020: National And International Questions

There are several events that happen across the globe, which become a part of history, and eventually academic subjects like General Knowledge and Current Affairs. The General Knowledge (GK) questions determine one's acumen in several competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on the general knowledge of India and the world. Attempt the following GK in English questions that will help you while preparing for your exams.

Here are the questions:

1. Which state has recently passed a resolution to conduct a caste-based census in the state?

Bihar

Odisha

Kerala

West Bengal

2. CARO 2020, is associated with which field?

Coronavirus Outbreak

Automobile conference

Clinical Conference

Regulations for companies

3. In which city was ‘The International Conference on Standardisation of Diagnosis and Terminologies in Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha Medicines’ held?

Lucknow

New Delhi

Varanasi

Kanpur

4. As of 2020, how many languages in India are given the status of ‘Classical language’?

4

8

10

6

5. Which association recently collaborated with NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) based module for Indian school students?

T-Hub

NASSCOM

FICCI

CII

6. The Land Records and Services Index (N-LRSI 2020) is released by which organisation?

Confederation of Indian Industries (CII)

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)

National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER)

Quality Council of India (QCI)

7. Which organisation recently offered an indigenous multi-role chopper to the Indian armed forces?

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

Bharat Electronics Limited (Bel)

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL)

8. Ka-Ching is a co-branded credit card, launched by IndiGO airline in collaboration with which bank?

State Bank of India

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

Axis Bank

9. Sumant Kathpalia was recently appointed as the Chief Executive of which bank?

Kotak Mahindra Bank

IndusInd Bank

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

10. ‘1000 Springs Initiative’, recently launched by the Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, aims to increase the access to which component?

Water

Education

Roadways

Skill-development

Answers:

1. Answer - Bihar

Recently a resolution was passed by the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Bihar will not implement NRC i.e. National Registration of Citizens.

2. Answer - Regulations for companies

Company Auditor’s Report Order (CARO) is associated with Regulations for companies.

3. Answer - New Delhi

4. Answer - 6

Tamil, Sanskrit, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Odiya are the languages which are given the status of ‘Classical language’.

5. Answer - NASSCOM and NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission have collaborated.

6. Answer - National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER)

7. Answer - Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL)

The headquarters of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) is at Bengaluru, Karnataka.

8. Answer - HDFC Bank

9. Answer - IndusInd Bank

Sumant Kathpalia will take charge as the Chief Executive of IndusInd Bank from March 24, 2020.

10. Answer- Water

