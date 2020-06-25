NIFT 2020: NIFT Result For B.Des Entrance Exam Announced, See Here

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) recently declared the NIFT result for the entrance test of Bachelor of Design (B.Des). The NIFT BDes result that is declared is for the entrance exam that was held on January 19, 2020. The NIFT 2020 result was declared on the official website of The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Students who had appeared for the entrance examination of Bachelor of Design (B.Des) can check their result online on nift.ac.in.

How to check the NIFT final result

Go to the official website of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), nift.ac.in.

In the admission section of the website, click on the link which reads as "Final Result: Bachelor of Design (B.Des)"

You will be redirected to a new page on the website.

Enter the roll number, date of birth and application number and submit.

The NIFT result of 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out of NIFT BDes result for future reference.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website to know any updates and news regarding the NIFT 2020 exams and results.

One can also check the NIFT result on the direct link by clicking HERE

NIFT 2020

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) conducts entrance exams every year for admissions of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in design. According to reports, a total of 3590 seats will be allotted this year. These seats will be allotted to those candidates who have qualified the NIFT entrance examination 2020 for B.Des and B.F.Tech programs.

The candidates generally have to appear in a two-step selection process. The two-step selection process for admissions in NIFT 2020 is a written test and a situation test. However, the situation test has been cancelled this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country. NIFT 2020 has shortlisted candidates according to their performance in the written test. The NIFT final result was declared recently. Students applying for NIFT B.Des programme must have passed their class 12 examinations from a reputed university.

Those students who have cleared the intermediate examination held by the National Open School with at least five subjects are also eligible for this programme. The entrance test of NIFT 2020 consists of a creative ability test (CAT) and general ability test (GAT). CAT is done to evaluate the intuitive and design ability, observation skills for developing a concept, innovative use of colour and illustration skills of a candidate. Whereas, GAT is done to evaluate the English comprehension, communication ability, quantitative ability, analytical ability and general knowledge of a candidate.