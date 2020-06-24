UPSC NDA Exam And Naval Academy's September 2020 Exam Details And Eligibility Criteria

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently released the details about the UPSC NDA exam and Naval Academy exam. The UPSC notification which was released on June 16, 2020, said that the UPSC NDA exam and Naval academy exam will be held on September 6, 2020. The exam was earlier scheduled to happen on April 19, 2020, but it was delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country. Here are some of the important details about the UPSC NDA exam and UPSC NDA application as mentioned in the UPSC notification.

Important dates to remember about the exam and about the UPSC NDA application

Date of UPSC notification – June 16, 2020

Date of commencement of UPSC NDA exam – September 6, 2020

Last date to submit the online UPSC NDA application – July 6, 2020

The online Applications can be withdrawn from 13.07.2020 to 19.07.2020 till 6:00 PM

How to apply for UPSC NDA exam and Naval Academy exam

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in

The Commission has introduced the facility of withdrawal of application for those candidates who do not want to appear for the Examination.

Candidate should have details of one photo ID viz. Aadhar Card/ Voter Card/ PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ School Photo ID/Any other photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. The details of this photo ID will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form. The same photo ID card will also have to be uploaded with the Online Application Form. This photo ID will be used for all future referencing and the candidate is advised to carry this ID while appearing for examination/SSB.

Conditions of eligibility

A candidate must be unmarried male

He should be a citizen of India, or

A subject of Nepal, or

A Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

