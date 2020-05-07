Goa University News: New Academic Sessions, Exam Dates And Other Updates

Goa recently became the 1st COVID-19 free state in India. The state had reported a total of 7 positive cases in 1st week of April; however, all the cases later turned negative. The state has eased down the restrictions for the time being and is determined to keep the state COVID- free for as long as possible. Goa University had recently released an announcement regarding the new sessions as well as the final sem exams. Take a look at the latest GU news and updates.

Goa University news and latest updates

Goa University recently announced that the university would be conducting special examinations for general stream colleges offering undergraduate level courses, postgraduate level courses, as well as for BA LLB and LLB programmes. The special provision is taken into consideration as many students who are enrolled in Goa University are not present in Goa currently due to lockdown.

These special exams for PG level students would be conducted In June 2020, this would be for foreign students as well as for students of other states.

Special exams for foreign students would be conducted in August 2020 who are not able to return to attend regular exams in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Currently, the colleges have their vacations on till May 31. The vacations are now extended up till July 31.

Goa University exam dates and updates

The semester-end exams for the current semester are slated to start from July 1st.

However, the third-year (semester IV exam) for Bachelors of arts, commerce, computer applications, science and home science would be conducted from June 22, 2020.

Supplementary exams for 1st, 2nd and 3rd year (Sem V) will be conducted from June 1st.

The results of the semester IV exams are slated to be declared on July 12.

The supplementary exams for Sem II- IV would be conducted a week after the declaration of the results.

Goa University academic year start date

Goa University released an announcement regarding the new academic session details a few days ago. The new and revised academic schedule is for all the existing students in Goa colleges, according to the guidelines by UGC.

The colleges will start their new academic session from August 1, 2020 . The university had also sent a circular mentioning the same on May 5th.

The university had also sent a circular mentioning the same on May 5th.

Image source- Goa university official website

Note: The revised academic terms are also applicable to the following programmes 1. Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) 2. Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) 3. Bachelor of Performing Art (B.P.A.) 4. Bachelor of Social Work (B.S.W.). 5. Master of Education (M.Ed.) 6. Master of Performing Art (M.P.A.)

Take a look at the official webpage of Goa University wherein it has released all the new updates.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock