GPAT Answer Key 2021 Released, Raise Objections By March 9, Here's Direct Link

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the provisional answer key for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the NTA GPAT 2021 can download their response sheet, question paper, and answer key from the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in. NTA had conducted the GPAT 2021 on February 27.

NTA has also invited the candidates to raise objections against any key till March 9 ( 5 pm). The link to download GPAT answer key will be active only till 11 am on March 9. Hence, candidates are advised not to wait until the last-minute and download it right away. Read the official notice here.

How to check NTA GPAT 2021 answer key online:

Visit the official websiteof GPAT- www.gpat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Display question paper and answer key challenge'

Candidates can choose to log in via application number and password or date of birth

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in the required login credentials and submit

Your NTA GPAT 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

GPAT 2021 Results

According to an official update on NTA's website, the GPAT 2021 result will be declared by March 15. GPAT-2021 was conducted on February 27. It was conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) program Courses in the Academic Session 2021-22.

