JEE Main Result 2021 Today: 10 Key Points You Should Know Ahead Of Results

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Result 2021 is expected to be declared today. Although the exact time of the result declaration is not yet announced, candidates can expect it anytime soon. According to the NTA official calendar, the JEE Main Result will be declared by March 7. Once the result is out, candidates who have appeared for the JEE Mains Exam 2021 for the February session will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Result 2021: Everything you need to know

This year, NTA is conducting the JEE Main four times. The first cycle of the exam was conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021 in computer-based test mode. The result of the February session is awaited. Last time, NTA had declared the result of JEE Main exam that was conducted from September 1 to 6 on the late evenings of September 11. The result was declared at 11:30 pm. NTA will conduct the JEE Main March session exam on March 15, 16, 17, and 18, 2021. The registration process for the same was held from March 1 to 6. Candidates who are not satisfied with their February session exam result or those who could not appear for the exam in February can appear in the upcoming sessions. NTA will not announce the All India Ranks (AIR) of the candidates this time. The candidates who have appeared for the February session will be allowed to check their NTA scores only. NTA will evaluate the performance of candidates based on their raw scores. NTA will declare the All India Ranks (AIR) only after completion of the fourth and final session of the exam in May. The final result will be based on the candidates' best performance in all the sessions. Around 6.6 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2021 February session exam. 95% of them appeared in the exam that was conducted amid the Coronavirus pandemic, following strict SOPs and guidelines in order to protect the candidates and staff from getting infected by Coronavirus. As per the NTA official figure, 661776 candidates registered for JEE Main 2021 out of which 652627 candidates were for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), and 63065 candidates were enrolled for appearing in Paper 2A and Paper 2B (B.Arch. & B.Planning) exams. The JEE Main February exam was conducted at 828 centres in 311 cities, including 10 centres abroad -- Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait. NTA had released the JEE Main February answer key 2021, question paper and response sheet on March 1. Candidates were allowed to submit challenges against any key along with supporting evidence on or before March 3, 2021. A panel of subject experts will check the challenges and make the required changes in the answer key, if any. JEE Main final answer key will also be released along with the results. Candidates will be able to download the JEE Main final answer key from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

