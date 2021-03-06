Last Updated:

GPAT Result 2021 To Be Declared By March 15, Check NTA Official Update Here

GPAT Result 2021 will be declared by March 15. NTA will announce the results at gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check it online by following these steps.

GPAT Result 2021

National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to declare the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 results. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check their scores at gpat.nta.nic.in. According to an official update on NTA's website, the GPAT 2021 result will be declared by March 15. 

GPAT-2021 was conducted on February 27.  The three-hour entrance examination was conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) program Courses in the Academic Session 2021-22. 

How to check GPAT 2021 Results

  1. Visit the official website- gpat.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'GPAT 2021 Results'
  3. A login page will appear on the screen
  4. Key in the required login credentials and submit
  5. Your NTA GPAT 2021 Results will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download and take its printout

What's next?

After the GPAT 2021 result is declared, candidates will have to download their rank card/ scorecard from the official website- gpat.nta.nic.in. They will then have to apply for admissions separately to the participating institutes which accept GPAT scores. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges /Affiliated Colleges. The institutes will accordingly schedule and conduct the counseling of the candidates for admission. NTA does not conduct the counseling, hence, candidates must visit the website of the respective institutes for updates. 

Tie- Breaking Rules

  • In case, two candidates secure the same scores or rank, NTA will adapt the following tie-breaking rules.
  • A National Merit Ranking (All India Rank) will be arrived based on the Score secured against Total Score.
  • A student having the same Score shall be listed in a chronological (ascending) order as per their date of birth.
  • Candidates having the same score would be given the same Merit, and the Merit number would be increased by the same number i.e. if there are two candidates at Merit 2, Merit 3 would not be awarded to the next candidate but Merit 4 would be given.

 

