TNPSC Recruitment 2021: TNPSC CESE Engineering Services Notification For 537 Vacancies Out

Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for Combined Engineering Subordinate (CES) Services Examination 2021. There are a total of 537 vacancies for various posts. TNPSC CES notification 2021 has been released on the official website- tnpsc.gov.in. Read on to know more about the recruitment, details of vacancy, important dates, eligibility, and other details.

TNPSC CES Recruitment 2021 Details of Vacancy

Junior Draughting Officer in Highways Department: Pay Scale- Rs.35400-112400 Level 11 (Revised Scale) -- 177 vacancies plus six carried forward vacancies Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works Department - 348 vacancies Junior Technical Assistant in Handlooms and Textiles Department - One Carried forward Vacancy Junior Engineer in Fisheries Department: Rs.35900-113500 Level 13 (Revised Scale) -- 5 vacancies

The online application process began on March 5. The last date to apply is April 4. The registration fee is Rs 150 and the examination fee is Rs 100. The recruitment exam will be held on June 6, 2021. Paper 1 (subject paper) will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. Paper 2 (general studies will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm. Paper 1 will have 200 questions carrying a total of 300 marks. Pape 2 will have 100 questions carrying 200 marks.

TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2021: Eligibility and Education Qualification

The upper age limit for all the posts is 30 years. However, relaxation to reserved category candidates. There is no maximum age limit for the candidates belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs, BCMs categories, and Destitute Widows of all castes, for the posts of Junior Technical Assistant in Handlooms and Textiles Department and Junior Engineer in Fisheries Department. Applicants should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil on the date of this Notification.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Draughting Officer in Highways Department - Applicants must have a Diploma in Civil Engineering or its equivalent from any University or Institution awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training of the concerned State Government. Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works Department - Applicants must have a diploma in Civil Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu, or its equivalent qualification recognized by the Director-General of Employment and Training, Government of India, or by the All India Council for Technical Education OR Diploma in Architectural Assistantship awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu or its equivalent qualification. Junior Technical Assistant in Handlooms and Textiles Department -- Applicants must possess Minimum General Educational Qualification and a Diploma in Handloom Technology obtained from the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Salem or Varanasi or from any other recognized Institute of Handloom Technology.

OR

Diploma in Textile Manufacture obtained from the Technological Diploma Examination Board, Madras or the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu. Junior Engineer in Fisheries Department -- Candidates must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Read TNPSC CESE official notification here

(Image credit: Shutterstock)