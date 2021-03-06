JEE Main 2021 February Result Likely To Be Declared Today Or Tomorrow, Latest Update Here

JEE Main Result 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main 2021 February result soon. Candidates who have taken the JEE Main February 2021 exam can expect their results within a day or two. NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2021 for the February cycle from February 23 to 26 in computer-based test mode.

According to the official website of NTA, the JEE Main February results will be declared by March 7. However, the date is tentative. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check it online by visiting the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key, response sheet, and question paper for the February session of the exam. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against any key until March 3.

Steps to check JEE Main Results 2021

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Main February 2021 result link flashing

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your application number/ roll number and date of birth/ password to log in

Your JEE Main 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

NTA has decided to conduct the IIT- entrance examination four times this year, in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The first cycle of the exam has been concluded in February. The second, third, and fourth cycles of exams will be held in the months of March, April, May, and June, respectively. Candidates have the option to appear in one or more cycles of the exam. The final result will be based on the candidates' best performance among all the cycles.

JEE Main 2021 March registration closing today

NTA has already started the registration for the March, April, and May cycles of the exam. Candidates who wish to register for the upcoming sessions can register on or before March 6, 2021. Separate registration windows will also open in April and May. Around 6.6 lakh candidates were registered for the February session of JEE Main 2021. 95% of them appeared for the exam,. Candidates who do not qualify for the exam that was held in February or those who are not satisfied with their ranks can appear for the next sessions of the exam.