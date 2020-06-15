GSEB Result For HSC Arts & Commerce Declared;Patan Emerges As The Best performing District

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced HSC Arts and Commerce results on June 15, 2020. There were a total of 3.7 lakh students who appeared for the exam, out of which 2.83 lakh have passed the board exams. The pass percentage this year reached 76.29%. The GSEB result is available on the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's official website.

ALSO READ | ICSE Class 10 & ISC Class 12 Exam Timetable Out; Rescheduled Between July 1 And July 14

District wise percentage

Patan is the best performing district with 86.27% of students clearing the exam, while the lowest-performing district is Panchmahal with 64.76% of students clearing the exam. There are 82.20 % of girls and 70.97 % of boys who cleared the HSC exam this year. The evaluation process of the Gujarat Board exams was resumed in April-mid after being cancelled once due to the lockdown.

Patan - 86.27%

Banaskantha - 85.66%

Surendranagar - 80.72%

Surat - 80.66%

Gandhinagar - 79.08%

Panchmahal - 64.76%

A total of 60.64% of students cleared the exam that was declared last week. This year, 71.34% of students passed the HSC Science exam. A total of 44 students got A1 grade in the science stream. Students were given grades based on their performance. As per rules, students who have obtained D grade in every subject as well as overall will be declared pass. Those students who have scored E grade will have to appear for supplementary exams.

ALSO READ | GSEB Result 2020 Out Now; Check How You Can Find The Results And Highlights Of The Year

Steps to check GSEB HSC result 2020

Step 1: Go to - gseb.org

Step 2: Students have to fill up their roll numbers and other details to check their results.

Step 3: After entering the details you will get your result

Step 4: Students can also download the results and take a print out for future reference.

ALSO READ | GSEB Result 2020: GSEB SSC Result To Be Declared Tomorrow On June 9th, 2020

When will schools reopen?

While results for class 10 and 12 have been declared, those in class 1 to 8 and class 11 have been promoted as per the orders of the state education department. Till now, the state has not decided over the dates to reopen schools. As per the latest statement by HRD Minister, schools will reopen after August 15, 2020.

ALSO READ | GSEB Result 2020: The Results Of Arts And Commerce Stream Will Not Be Declared On May 19