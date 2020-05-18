UCIL Recruitment 2020: Recruitment Updates According To UCIL Latest Notification

Uranium Corporation of India (UCIL) is a Public Sector Enterprise (PSE). It is under the Department of Atomic energy for Uranium mining and uranium processing. It was found in 1967 and is responsible for the mining and milling of uranium ore in India. UCIL has recently invited applications from suitable young Indian nationals for some posts. According to the UCIL latest notification, UCIL recruitment will be done online.

Important dates for UCIL recruitment 2020

Opening date for Online Registration of Applications - From 10.00 AM on May 18, 2020

Last date of Online Submission of Applications with Fee - 10.00 AM on June 22, 2020

Tentative Date of Computer Based Online Examination – The date will be notified later

Detailed instructions may be referred at the time of applying online application. Candidates are advised, not to wait till the last date & time for applying online. They should register well before the time for the last date of submission of applications. A candidate should regularly check the official website ucil.gov.in to know the updates about UCIL recruitment 2020.

UCIL Recruitment 2020 posts and other details

Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical) – 4 Posts

Mining Mate-C – 52 posts

Boiler-cumCompressor Attendant-A – 3 Posts

Winding Engine Driver-B – 14 Posts

Blaster-B – 4 Posts

Apprentice (Mining Mate) – 53 Posts

Apprentice (Laboratory Assistant) – 6 Posts

Other important updates regarding UCIL recruitment 2020

The candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria as on the cut-off date April 30, 2020. The admission to the online examination will be provisional. The candidate will be subject to verification of documents if shortlisted at a later stage. The online examination will be held in the 16 cities which are mentioned in the online application form available on the official website, ucil.gov.in.

UCIL recruitment 2020 examination

A candidate is required to choose 3 examination centres according to their preference. The duration of online examination will be of two hours. The exam will consist of General Knowledge/ Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical Ability and General English and Professional Knowledge (Discipline related). There will be 120 objective type questions with multiple choice answers in each Paper. Every question will carry 1 mark and there is no penalty for a wrong answer. No marks will be given to unattempted questions. The language of question paper will be in English and Hindi only.