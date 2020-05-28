SLPRB Recruitment 2020: How To Apply For Various Posts Of SLPRB Assam

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam released an official notification for the recruitment of various posts on its official website. Candidates who are interested in the posts of Forest Guard, Carpenter, Forester, Driver, Surveyor, and Stenographer can apply online at www.slprbassam.in between May 25, 2020, and June 25, 2020. According to reports, the online application link will be activated after 4 pm on May 25.

As per reports, the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has started the recruitment drive for filling 1081 vacancies for different posts including Forest Guard, Forester, Surveyor, Driver, among others. Out of the total available vacancies, 812 posts are for Forest Guard, 144 for Forester I, 11 for Stenographer Grade 3, 50 for Driver, 35 for Surveyor, 28 for Mahout, and one for Carpenter. Take a look at the eligibility criteria based on educational qualification and age group.

Eligibility criteria for SLPRB recruitment 2020

Forester Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any examination declared equivalent by the government. Stenographer Grade 3 Candidates must be graduate in any stream from a recognised university or institutions affiliated to a recognised university which has National Trade Certificate in Stenography from ITI in Assam or any other institute recognized by the state government of Assam or government of India with 80 WPM in English Stenography. Forest Guard Applicants must have passed higher secondary or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or council. Surveyor Applicants must have passed HSLC or an equivalent examination. They must also have a certificate in Draftsmanship from a recognised institute. Mahout Candidates must have passed class 8 and must have a minimum of three years of experience in elephant upkeeping Carpenter Candidate must have passed HSLC examination and should have a trade certificate from a recognised institute. Driver Applicants must have passed HSLC or equivalent examination. They also need to have a valid four wheeler driving license issued by any competent authority of Assam.

Age Limit

Candidates who want to apply for Forester and Stenographer posts should be more than 21 years of age and less than 38 years of age as of January 1, 2020.

For people interesting in applying for Forest Guard, Surveyor, Mahout, Carpenter, and Driver must be above 18 years of age and less than 38 years of age.

For all the candidates belonging to SC, ST and ST categories, there is an age relaxation of five years. Moreover, people belonging to OBC or MOBC category will get a relaxation of three years.

How to apply for SLPRB

Candidates need to visit the official website of SLPRB, i.e. www.slprbassam.in

They will find Apply Here option, opposite the notification link -- click on it.

This will direct the users to a new place, where they will have to click again on the apply option and register by providing the required details. After this, a login ID will be created.

Then they will have to fill in the application form by entering details and uploading all the required documents, besides uploading a signature and a passport size photograph before submitting the application form.

