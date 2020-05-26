Powergrid Recruitment 2020: Applications For 114 PGCIL Posts Now Available

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited is inviting applications for Powergrid Recruitment 2020. The new Powergrid Recruitment 2020 is done for apprenticeships in the western region of India. The western region in Powergrid Recruitment 2020 will cover regions like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. The PGCIL vacancy is for a total of 114 posts. The Powergrid Recruitment 2020 will be done for various trades such as Assistant (Human Resource), Executive (Human Resource), Office Management, Electrical Engineering and Civil Engineering, etc. The selected candidates will be recruited for an apprenticeship of one year.

Powergrid Recruitment 2020

The willing candidates of Powergrid Recruitment 2020 should have passed their final year exams, not before 2 years from the date of this PGCIL recruitment notification. The PGCIL recruitment notification was released on May 22, 2020. The application process of Powergrid Recruitment 2020 will be done online on the official website of Powergrid Corporation of India limited. The place of posting of selected candidates will be done on the basis of requirement in the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Chattisgarh.

Important dates of Powergrid recruitment 2020

The online application start date for Powergrid recruitment jobs – May 23, 2020.

Last date of submission of online forms for Powergrid recruitment jobs – June 14, 2020.

The contact email for Powergrid Recruitment 2020 is apprentice_wr1@powergrid.co.in

Powergrid Recruitment 2020: PGCIL vacancy details

Assistant (Human Resource) - 4 Posts

Executive (Human Resource) - 5 Posts

Diploma in Office Management - 2 Posts

Diploma in Electrical Engineering - 23 Posts

Graduate in Civil Engineering - 11 Posts

Graduate in Electrical Engineering - 69 Posts

There are a total of 114 posts available for this apprenticeship.

Stipend for the posts

Graduate in Electrical Engineering - ₹15,000

Graduate in Civil Engineering - ₹15,000

Executive (Human Resource) - ₹15,000

Diploma in Electrical Engineering - ₹12,000

Diploma in Office Management - ₹12,000

Assistant (Human Resource) - ₹12,000

How to apply in Powergrid Recruitment 2020?

Visit the official website of Powergrid Corporation of India limited, powergridindia.com

Go to the career section of the website

Apply for the desired post online.

See the official PGCIL recruitment notification here

Apply for Powergrid Recruitment 2020 here