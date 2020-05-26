Powergrid Recruitment 2020: Applications For 114 PGCIL Posts Now Available

Quick links:
Powergrid Corporation of India Limited is inviting applications for Powergrid Recruitment 2020. The new Powergrid Recruitment 2020 is done for apprenticeships in the western region of India. The western region in Powergrid Recruitment 2020 will cover regions like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. The PGCIL vacancy is for a total of 114 posts. The Powergrid Recruitment 2020 will be done for various trades such as Assistant (Human Resource), Executive (Human Resource), Office Management, Electrical Engineering and Civil Engineering, etc. The selected candidates will be recruited for an apprenticeship of one year.
The willing candidates of Powergrid Recruitment 2020 should have passed their final year exams, not before 2 years from the date of this PGCIL recruitment notification. The PGCIL recruitment notification was released on May 22, 2020. The application process of Powergrid Recruitment 2020 will be done online on the official website of Powergrid Corporation of India limited. The place of posting of selected candidates will be done on the basis of requirement in the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Chattisgarh.
