Gujarat University Releases Provisional Merit List; 996 Students Forget To 'submit' Form

After Gujarat University declared its provisional merit list for various disciplines, the University authorities were suddenly filled with grievances stating that they forgot to click on the submit button after completing their Gujarat University admissions registration. Read on to know what actually happened.

Gujarat University admissions blunder by 996 students

The university officials then confirmed stating that the 996 students' names were not included in the provisional merit list as there was an error on their part while submitting their admission form online. That is why their names could not be included in the merit list of 35,207 students.



Apart from this, there were 311 students who failed to submit documents while filling their admissions form. So, their admission forms are currently being considered as 'incomplete'. They were also excluded from the provisional merit list that was declared on July 11th. So these students simply need to upload the requisite documents on the website and their names will then be included in the final merit list.



Gujarat University has now granted two days of time to students whose names did not feature in the merit list to make the needed changes.

Image courtesy: Gujarat University website

Gujarat University merit list

Gujarat University recently released the provisional merit list for BCom, BBA, BCA, MBA, MSc IT at the official website of Gujarat University admissions that is gujaratuniversity.ac.in.

The provisional merit list for BSc courses was already released on July 8th. Refer to these links for accessing the provisional merit list from the GU website.

BSC merit list - https://eform.gujaratuniversity.ac.in/BSC/LoginStud.aspx

BCOM , BBA , BCA , MSC (CA & IT) , MBA (Integrated), MSc (integrated) Actuarial Sc, Data Sc and AI&ML Admission merit list - https://eform.gujaratuniversity.ac.in/BCOM/LoginStud.aspx

How to check Gujarat University Merit List 2020?

Visit the official website of the university at gujaratuniversity.ac.in

Go to the ‘Students’ section and select ‘Admission’.

Click on the ‘online admission’ tab and select the program that you have applied for.

The list will open in the new window as provisional merit/rank list

Candidates can find their names or roll numbers by using CTRL+F

Candidates can save their names in the provisional merit list for future reference. However, those students whose name did not appear on the provisional merit list need to immediately send their discrepancies and make relevant changes to their admissions registration or application form.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock