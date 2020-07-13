Gujarat University Releases Provisional Merit List; 996 Students Forget To 'submit' Form

Quick links:
After Gujarat University declared its provisional merit list for various disciplines, the University authorities were suddenly filled with grievances stating that they forgot to click on the submit button after completing their Gujarat University admissions registration. Read on to know what actually happened.
The university officials then confirmed stating that the 996 students' names were not included in the provisional merit list as there was an error on their part while submitting their admission form online. That is why their names could not be included in the merit list of 35,207 students.
Apart from this, there were 311 students who failed to submit documents while filling their admissions form. So, their admission forms are currently being considered as 'incomplete'. They were also excluded from the provisional merit list that was declared on July 11th. So these students simply need to upload the requisite documents on the website and their names will then be included in the final merit list.
Gujarat University has now granted two days of time to students whose names did not feature in the merit list to make the needed changes.
