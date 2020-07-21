GUJCET 2020 Exam Date Pushed Back By Two Days To August 24, 2020

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has pushed back the dates for GUJCET 2020 exam once again. Originally, the GUJCET date was set for August 22, 2020. However, the GUJCET exam has now been pushed to August 24, 2020.

GUJCET 2020 latest news- exam pushed back by two days

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) recently shared on official notice on the GUJCET website, gujcet.gseb.org. Students who want to see the original notice can do so by going to the website. According to the notice provided online, the GUJCET 2020 exam has been delayed by two days. The date for the exam has been shifted from August 22, 2020, to August 24, 2020.

According to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), this change was made due to the Ganesh Chaturthi and the Samvantsari festivals. This is the third time that the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has pushed the date for GUJCET 2020. The exam was actually supposed to be held on July 30, 2020. However, it was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent countrywide lockdown.

According to the data provided by The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), 1,25,781 candidates have applied for the upcoming GUJCET 2020 examination. 49,888 registrations have been for the medical stream of GUJCET while 75,519 registrations have been for non-medical streams. In a previous notice, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) revealed that GUJCET 2020 Admit Cards would be available for download ten days before the examination.

This means that the admit card will be made available sometime around August 14, 2020. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards on the official GSEB website, gseb.org. The GUJCET 2020 exam will be a pen-and-paper based test conducted in the state of Gujrat. Students will have two hours for the exam and they will have to solve 100 multiple choice questions within that time period. If a student passes the GUJCET exam, then they will be eligible for counselling conducted by the state board.

