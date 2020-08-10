GUJCET 2020: GUJCET Hall Ticket Download Likely To Be Made Available By August 14

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB is expected to release the Gujarat Common Entrance Exam’s (GUJCET 2020) GUJCET hall ticket by August 14, 2020. The GUJCET hall ticket download will be made available on the official website of GUJCET 2020, gujcet.gseb.org. The candidates who had registered for the GUJCET 2020 can download the GUJCET admit card 2020 once it is made available on the official website. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the exact GUJCET hall ticket date.

GUJCET Hall ticket date

According to Gujarat board’s earlier statement, the GUGCET hall ticket for GUJCET 2020 would be made available for students to download 10 days prior to the exam. This means that the GUGCET hall ticket could be released by August 14, 2020. Candidates can do GUJCET hall ticket download with their registered mobile number or email ID and date of birth or application number. The GUGCET hall ticket for GUJCET 2020 will consist of important details of the candidate. The GUGCET hall ticket will have details like GUJCET 2020 exam date, time and exam centre address of the candidate along with other basic details. The registered candidates are required to carry their GUJCET hall ticket with them while appearing for GUJCET 2020. The candidate should also carry a valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, Driving license along with GUGCET hall ticket.

How to do GUJCET 2020’s GUJCET hall ticket download

Go to the official website of the GUJCET 2020 at gujcet.gseb.org.

Search for a link of GUJCET hall ticket and click on the link.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the required details like registered mobile number or email ID and date of birth or application number.

Enter the captcha code.

Click on the search GUJCET hall ticket button.

Your GUJCET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the GUJCET hall ticket and take a printout of it for future use.

GUJCET 2020 exam date

The Gujarat Board had postponed the GUJCET 2020 exam date. This decision was taken because of Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvantsari festival which is celebrated in the state. The GUJCET 2020 exam will now take place on August 24, 2020. It was earlier expected to take place on August 22, 2020. This is the third GUJCET 2020 exam date as it was earlier postponed from July 30, 2020. It will be a pen and paper-based examination.