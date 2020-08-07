TN 10th Result 2020: TN SSLC Result Expected To Be Declared Soon; Read

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is expected to announce the TN 10th result 2020 very soon. As per a report by NDTV, TN 10th result 2020 are expected to be out this week itself. However, the exact TN 10th result date is not yet declared by the board.

The TN 10th result 2020 was earlier expected to be out before July 31, 2020. The evaluation process of the TN SSLC result was not completed by then and caused a delay in announcing the TN 10th result 2020. As per the latest update, the Tamil Nadu board result of class 10 students can be released anytime soon as the board is preparing to get the results out at the earliest.

TN SSLC result update

Over 9 lakh students have been eagerly waiting for their TN 10th result 2020. The Tamil Nadu board’s class 10 exam was scheduled between March 27 to April 13, 2020. As the exams were cancelled, the evaluation will be done on the basis of quarterly and half-yearly examinations and attendance.

80 per cent weightage would be given to marks obtained in the quarterly and half-yearly examinations while the remaining 20 per cent would be given to attendance. Once declared, the TN 10th result 2020 would be available on the official websites of the DGE at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic situation, the TN 10th result 2020 was delayed. Last year, the TNSSLC result was declared on April 29. State education minister KA Sengottaiyan had said that all steps are being taken to provide the results of Class 10 exams at the earliest.

How to check TN 10th result 2020 once declared?

Go to the official website of the board at tnresults.nic.in to check TN SSLC result

On the homepage of the website, search for a link of ‘SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results' and click on it. You will be redirected to a new page.

In the space provided for entering the credentials, fill in the correct details like registration number, date-of-birth to access TN SSLC result.

Click on enter and your TN 10th result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates can also make use of the TN SSLC result app to check their results.

Here are some of the alternative websites where a candidate can check their TN 10th result 2020 if the official websites are not working properly

dge.tn.gov.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

manabadi.co.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

tnresults.nic.in

schools9.com

Students are advised to keep checking the official website of the board to know about all the latest updates and news related to TN 10th result date.