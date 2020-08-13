GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket To Be Released Soon; See Steps For How To Download

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) exam is now slated for Augst 24th after changing the dates for two times before. In a previous notice, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board revealed that GUJCET 2020 Admit Cards would be available for download ten days before the examination. Reportedly the hall ticket could be downloaded from today 6 pm onwards from the GUJCET official website at gujcet.gsebht.in.

GUJCET hall ticket release date

The GUJCET admit card is expected to be released today on August 13th at 6 pm IST.

Candidates will be able to download the new admit cards on the official GSEB website at gujcet.gsebht.in

Candidates should note that their previous admit cards that released on March 16th are invalid. So they need to download the admit cards again for the GUJCET exam 2020 that is scheduled for August 24th.

The GUJCET 2020 exam will be a pen-and-paper based test conducted in the state of Gujarat. Students will have two hours for the exam and they will have to solve 100 multiple choice questions within that time period. If a student passes the GUJCET exam, then they will be eligible for counselling conducted by the state board.

How to do GUJCET 2020’s GUJCET hall ticket download

Go to the official website of the GUJCET 2020 at gujcet.gseb.org.

Search for a link of GUJCET hall ticket and click on the link.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the required details like registered mobile number or email ID and date of birth or application number.

Enter the captcha code.

Download the GUJCET hall ticket and take a printout of it for future use.

One can directly check the link at gujcet.gsebht.in for the direct GUJCET hall ticket download link.

Image courtesy: GUJCET website

According to the data provided by The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), 1,25,781 candidates have applied for the upcoming GUJCET 2020 examination. 49,888 registrations have been for the medical stream of GUJCET while 75,519 registrations have been for non-medical streams. The GUJCET exam is an annual state level entrance examination that is conducted by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses i.e. ACPC. The exam is for those students who are interested to take admissions into the various undergraduate engineering courses in Gujarat.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock