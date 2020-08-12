MPSOS Admit Card 2020 For Standards 10 And 12 Exams Made Available To Download

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) recently released the MPSOS admit card 2020 for the ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ Class 10, 12 examinations. The MPSOS admit card 2020 was released on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS), mpsos.nic.in. All the candidates who have applied in the open school examination can do MPSOS admit card download from the official website now. The examinations are scheduled to be held from August 17, 2020, and will continue till September 2, 2020. For all the students who are wondering about MPSOS admit card 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Mumbai University Second Merit List 2020: Ruia, KC, HR College Declare List On The Website

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications Begin For 119 Posts Of Lecturer In Electrical Engg

MPSOS Admit card 2020

All the candidates who have applied in ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ Class 10, 12 examinations of MPSOS 2020 can do MPSOS admit card download by using their MPBSE roll number. Candidates should take a note that they will not be allowed to appear for their ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ Class 10, 12 examinations of MPSOS 2020 without the MPSOS admit card. The candidates are required to bring the printed copy of MPSOS admit card 2020 along with a valid identity proof while appearing for the examination.

The candidates should also make sure that they have their latest passport size photo pasted on the MPSOS admit card 2020. The photograph should be pasted on the place provided before appearing in the examination. The candidate should carry a valid photo identity proof like their passport, driving license, voter ID card, pan card, aadhaar card. An authorised person of MPSOS 2020 at the examination centre will be verifying the MPSOS admit card 2020 against the photo identity proof on the day of the test. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS), mpsos.nic.in. to know about all the latest updates and news regarding the MPSOS 2020.

Also Read | GUJCET 2020: GUJCET Hall Ticket Download Likely To Be Made Available By August 14

Also Read | SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka Topper: Check Karnataka SSLC Result Merit List Here

How to download MPSOS hall ticket?

Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) at mpsos.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on a link that reads as, “Ruk Jana Nahi" Yojna Class 10th & 12th Admit Card”

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your MPBSE roll number or OS roll number and correctly enter the captcha code as displayed on the screen.

Click on the search button

Your MPSOS hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download the MPSOS admit card 2020 and take a printout of it for future use.

For the direct link to download MPSOS admit card 2020, click HERE