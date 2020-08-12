JEE Main 2020 Admit Card To Release Soon; Expected Release Date And How To Download

JEE Main exam is given after a student passes their Class 12th exams. It is one of the toughest exams for which the students appear to secure a seat in the top colleges like IITs, NITs and CFTIs. The exam is scheduled to commence from September 1st 2020 now. JEE Main admit card for 2020 exam is expected to release on August 15th.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main admit card at the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled between September 1 to 6 in two shifts. JEE Main is basically a computer-based exam for candidates to take admissions into B.E/B. Tech and B.Arch courses offered at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, state govt-funded institutes. The exam also serves as an eligibility test for the JEE Advanced exam as well.

JEE main 2020 admit card release date

JEE main 2020 admit card is expected to release on August 15th as earlier the authorities had announced the declaration of the admit card 15 days prior to the exam. The admit card would showcase all the important details like the exam date and time as well as the venue of the exam centre. The candidates will also have their passport size photograph and a valid photo ID proof on their admit card.

Steps to download JEE Main 2020 admit card

Visit official JEE main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on “Admit Card”.

Select either “Through Application number and password” or “Through Application number and date of birth".

Enter the required details.

JEE Main admit card will be displayed. Take a print out of the admit card.

Image courtesy: JEE Main website

JEE Main news

The centre recently dropped the 12th class marks criteria for IIT admissions. The same criteria would be followed for National Institutes of Technology (NIT) admissions and all the Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). As per the new JEE main eligibility criteria, the JEE main 2020 students will only need to pass their class 12 exams for NIT and CFTI admissions. HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank recently took to his official Twitter handle to announce the big decision of JEE main 2020 students.

Attention JEE Main aspirants!

For admissions in #NITs & other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, apart from qualifying #JEE Main, the #eligibility is to secure a minimum of 75% marks in XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 23, 2020

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock