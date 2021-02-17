HAL Recruitment 2021: Applications For Diploma Technicians Open Till March 10

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL has recently released an official notification as part of its HAL recruitment 2021. The notification released is for the Diploma Technician post. Applications are now invited from qualified diploma technicians to undergo One Year apprenticeship training at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL, Bangalore. The interested and eligible candidates can now for the Diploma Technician post. The detailed HAL recruitment notification is now available on the official website of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL at hal-india.co.in. For all the people who are still confused about the HAL recruitment 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

HAL recruitment 2021

Those candidates with certain educational qualifications like a Diploma / Provisional Diploma Certificate from a recognized Board of Technical Education in India and other added eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official HAL recruitment notification can apply for the posts of Diploma Technician for one-year apprenticeship training. The last date to submit the applications is March 10, 2021. Eligible candidates have to apply through District Employment Exchanges of Karnataka. The application can also be done by filling up the application form attached with all the relevant documents and sending it through the post to the address mentioned in the HAL recruitment notification. Only Indian candidates from Karnataka are eligible to apply for the posts.

Also Read | CGPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 Released For State Service Prelims Exam, Direct Link Here

See the official HAL recruitment notification HERE

Also Read | Matric Results 2021: When Will IEB Matric Results 2021 Be Released?

Those candidates who have completed their three years after obtaining their diploma certificate are not eligible to apply in this HAL recruitment 2021. The date is calculated from the date of passing mentioned in the Provisional Diploma Certificate/ Diploma Certificate. Those candidates who have undergone /undergoing / already registered for Apprenticeship Training under the Apprenticeship Act elsewhere are also not eligible. Candidates with more than one year of work experience are also not eligible. For details about the selection process, and other eligibility details, candidates are advised to check the official HAL recruitment notification. Here is a look at the disciplines of diplomas which are eligible in this HAL vacancy.

Also Read | RBI Assistant 2019 Final Result Announced, See How To Check Here

Also Read | CISF Recruitment 2021: Notification Released For 2,000 Posts Of Constable And SI

Eligible diploma disciplines in HAL vacancy

Diploma Aeronautical Engineering

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering

Diploma in Civil Engineering

Diploma Computer Science & Engineering / Information Science & Engineering

Diploma in Metallurgy Engineering

Diploma in Commercial Practice

Image Credits: Shutterstock