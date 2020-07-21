HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board Class 12th Result Declared At ‘Bseh.org.in’         

Board of Secondary Education or BSEH, Haryana has declared the results of the Class 12th examinations today that is Tuesday, July 21. About 2.25 lakhs of Class 12th students had registered for the examinations. Now the students can check the results on the official website of the board. The link for the same is https://bseh.org.in/. The results were announced by Jagbir Singh who is the chairman of the BSEH committee. The results were announced by about 5.30 pm earlier today.

HBSE 12th result 2020 delayed by almost two months

BSEH 12th result declaration was delayed due to the coronavirus situation in the country. Generally, the results are announced in the month of May, however, this year the evaluation was hampered due to the lockdown in May. The results are announced in the month of July for all boards across the country under the orders of the HRD Ministry.

BSEH 12th result alternate mediums to check

Apart from the main websites, there are alternate ways to check the results. Here are all ways to explore the result gateways-

Students can type their roll numbers and send it to the official number. Type RESULTHB12<space>ROLL NUMBER. You must send this official text message to the number 56263. Students can also download the mobile application of BSEH. Head to Google Playstore to download the mobile application. Type the name Board of school education Haryana to find the app. Once you have downloaded the application, register using a mobile phone and then find the results for Class 12th of HBSE.

HBSE 12th result 2020 passing parameters

To successfully clear the HBSE 12th result, a student will have to score minimum marks of 33% in all the subjects, the average of which will be calculated and scored. Students who fail to do so can appear for the supplementary or compartment examinations which will be held later. The dates for the compartment examinations will be announced later.

Here is how you can check the HBSE 12th result 2020 which is out now

Copy the link https://bseh.org.in/ and paste on the search bar for HBSE 12th result Click enter, you will be redirected to HBSE result homepage. You will see ‘Exam Results’, click on it. There will be a prompt to type your credentials. Enter the roll number or seat number for HBSE result. Click enter and it will lead to the Haryana board result Check for the name and marks of BSEH 12th result Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use of Haryana board result.

