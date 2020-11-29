'Haryana Schools To Remain Shut For 10 More Days Amid Covid': Health Minister Anil Vij

Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday, November 28 said that schools in the state will remain shut for another 10 days due to rising COVID-19 cases. Vij said that the government has asked all schools in the state to postpone the reopening that was earlier scheduled for November 30. Vij added that his government will provide proper guidelines to schools on safe reopening before allowing students back on campuses.

Schools in Haryana had reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 earlier this month but had to be closed again after some pupils and teachers tested positive in Jind and Rewari districts. Haryana government announced the closure of schools across the state on November 20 and said they will remain shut until November 30. Haryana was one of the first states in India to reopen school after taking consent from parents.

COVID-19 situation

According to the Haryana Health Department, more than 2,30,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, which includes 1,47,000 males, 83,000 females, and 14 transgenders. As per the data, there are 19,916 active cases in Haryana and 2,375 people have died to date, including 1,618 males, 756 females, and one transgender. The positivity rate in Haryana stands at 6.77 percent, one of the highest in India, while the fatality rate is at 1.03 percent. The doubling rate in Haryana stands at 66 days.

As far as India is concerned, the country is second-most affected in the world after the United States, with 1.9 million cases and over 1,36,000 deaths. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit region with 1.8 million cases and 48,000 deaths. India, like the rest of the world, is waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to be rolled out. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited three COVID-19 vaccine development centres in India on Saturday to review the progress.

(Image and Inputs: ANI)

