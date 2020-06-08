HBSE Result 2020 NOT To Be Declared Today; Board Postpones 10th Results Indefinitely

Hours after announcing the HBSE 10th result 2020 on June 8th, the Board of School Education of Haryana deferred its result declaration for today. The 10th class results for HBSE/BSEH has now been postponed for an indefinite time. Check the official website here. Read on for more details.

ALSO READ| Shopping Malls, Religious Places Not To Open In Gurgaon, Faridabad: Haryana Minister

HBSE result: 10th class result updates

The Haryana Education Board recently declared that the 10th standard exam results will only be declared after holding the Science subject exams.

Earlier, the Science subject exams were cancelled and the board had decided to release the results considering the marks of four subjects excluding Science.

The HBSE board chairperson Jagbir Singh had earlier mentioned that the science subject exams which could not be conducted amidst the lockdown would be marked on the average marks scored by candidates.

However, now the board decided to announce the 10th board results only after conducting Science subject exams and then evaluating the answer papers.

This year a total of 3,38,096 candidates appeared for the Haryana 10th board exams. The Board was also slated to declare the result of 9,445 reappearing candidates of Class 10 students.

The 10th board exam results are now postponed indefinitely until the Science exams are conducted and evaluated. Check the HBSE official link to find the results when announced later.

ALSO READ| 10th Board Exam Dates Announced By Tamil Nadu DCE, To Start On June 1, 2020

HBSE Result: How to check Haryana 10th results?

For checking results, go to the HBSE official website at https://bseh.org.in/

Select 'Exam Results' and you would be directed to the new tab.

Select your exam course and Roll number to see the results.

ALSO READ| UPSC EPFO Exam Date Postponed From October 2020, New Dates To Be Announced Later

Image courtesy: HBSE official website

ALSO READ| AP SSC Exam 2020 Time Table Out, 10th Board Exams Starting From July 10 | See Details

HBSE result: Expected result date

Haryana Board had released an official notice on June 3 stating that the remaining exams for Class 10 and 12 would be conducted from July 1 to July 15, 2020.

The time table will be released 10 days before the exam is scheduled.

The Haryana education minister stated that the pending Class 12 exams will be conducted in July while the results will be declared after the completion of the board exams for all subjects.

ALSO READ| CBSE & ICSE Exam In Maharashtra Update: State Writes To Centre To Cancel Or Postpone Exam

ALSO READ| IIT-Bhubaneswar To Conduct Online End Semester Exams For Outgoing Students

Promo Image courtesy: Canva