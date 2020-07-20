HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board 12th Result To Come Out On July 21 On 'bseh.org.in'

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) or Haryana Board will be declaring the results of Class 12 on July 21 that is tomorrow. The result declaration is for all the classes across streams like science, commerce, and arts. The results will be available once declared on the official website of the board. Here is a link to the official website- https://bseh.org.in/

HBSE 12th result

The examinations for HBSE were conducted between March 3, 2020, to March 19, 2020. Exams after March 19 had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams were rescheduled between July 1 to July 15 but it was not held due to the health risk caused by the coronavirus situation. Even though the results will be announced tomorrow, the case of the board is still waiting for a final verdict from the court on the evaluation of students.

In 2019, the results were announced in May. However, this year the result declaration had to be pushed by almost two months. Thousands of students affiliated under the state board are waiting for the results. Once the results are out, students can start applying for their degree and diploma courses which require class 12th HBSE result.

Here is how you can check HBSE 12th result once it is out-

Copy the link https://bseh.org.in/ and paste on the search bar for HBSE 12th result. Click enter, you will be redirected to HBSE 12th result homepage. You will see ‘Exam Results’, click on it. There will be a prompt to type your credentials. Enter the roll number or seat number for HBSE 12th result. Click enter and it will lead to Haryana Board Result. Check for the name and marks of HBSE result. Print the results or keep an e-copy of the Haryana Board Result for future use.

Once the results are out, students can know about their performance with the help of CGPA, percentage and grades. If students are not satisfied with marks then the students can submit for reevaluation once the marks are in-hand. Students will have to submit the forms within twenty days of the result declaration.

