HBSE 12th Result 2020 Topper: Top 3 Ambala District Toppers From Arts Are From Govt School

HBSE 12th result of 2020 were released yesterday. The pass percentage of Haryana Board 12th class exams were at 80.34% this year, which is much more than the pass percentage of the Class 12 students from last year (74.48%). Manisha from Arts stream has topped the Haryana 12th board exams this year scoring 499/500 marks. The results can be checked from the official website i.e. https://bseh.org.in/

This year the performance of the students from Ambala district government schools has been on par with excellence. This year all the three district toppers from Arts stream were coincidentally from the government schools of Ambala. Read on for details.

ALSO READ| HBSE 12th Result 2020: How To Check BSEH 12th Result Through Official App And SMS

HBSE 12th Arts toppers list

District Ambala has been ranked at number 12th position in the Haryana state with reference to the top-ranking pass percentages in the state. This year, Ambala district has the pass percentage of 81.23% with regards to Class 12 results which is 8% more compared to the last year.

In the district toppers list (Arts stream) that was released by the Haryana Board aka HBSE or BHSE, the first, second and the third ranks were held by students from government schools.

Student named Priyanshi from Govt. Senior secondary school, Dukheri village scored 487 marks i.e. 97.4%.

Student named Sahil from Govt. Senior secondary school, Tandwal village secured 2nd position scoring 484 marks.

Student named Rupinder Kaur from Govt. Senior secondary school, Majri village and a student named Jyoti from Govt. Senior secondary school, Korwa Khurd village, both secured third place scoring 483 marks.

ALSO READ| HBSE 12th Result 2020 Topper List: Manisha Topped Haryana State In Class 12 With 499/500

ALSO READ| UP Board Class 10 & Class 12 Exam Results To Be Declared On June 27, 2020: UP DyCM Sharma

HBSE 12th result 2020 toppers: Haryana State toppers

A student named Manisha has been declared as the Haryana state topper scoring 499 out of 500 marks.

scoring 499 out of 500 marks. Pushpa became HBSE 12th commerce topper with 1st rank in commerce stream. She secured 498 out of 500 marks.

Bhavna Yadav became Haryana Board class 12 topper from Science stream scoring 496 out of 500 marks.

How to check Haryana Board 12th result 2020

Copy the link https://bseh.org.in/ and paste on the browser's search bar for HBSE 12th result.

Click enter and you will be redirected to HBSE 12th result homepage.

Click on ‘Exam Results’. There will be a prompt to type your exam credentials.

Enter the roll number or seat number for HBSE 12th result.

Click enter and it will lead to Haryana Board Result.

Print the results or keep an e-copy of the Haryana Board Result for future use.

The examinations for HBSE Class 12 were conducted between March 3, 2020, to March 19, 2020. The exams after March 19 had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams were rescheduled between July 1 to July 15 but it was not held due to the health risk caused by the coronavirus situation. The results for Haryana 12th Board exams were then declared after using an alternative assessment formula to assess the papers.

ALSO READ| Goa Board Result 2020: Goa Board HSSC Result To Come Out Next Week

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock