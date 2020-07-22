HBSE 12th Result 2020 Topper: Top 3 Ambala District Toppers From Arts Are From Govt School

Quick links:
HBSE 12th result of 2020 were released yesterday. The pass percentage of Haryana Board 12th class exams were at 80.34% this year, which is much more than the pass percentage of the Class 12 students from last year (74.48%). Manisha from Arts stream has topped the Haryana 12th board exams this year scoring 499/500 marks. The results can be checked from the official website i.e. https://bseh.org.in/
This year the performance of the students from Ambala district government schools has been on par with excellence. This year all the three district toppers from Arts stream were coincidentally from the government schools of Ambala. Read on for details.
District Ambala has been ranked at number 12th position in the Haryana state with reference to the top-ranking pass percentages in the state. This year, Ambala district has the pass percentage of 81.23% with regards to Class 12 results which is 8% more compared to the last year.
In the district toppers list (Arts stream) that was released by the Haryana Board aka HBSE or BHSE, the first, second and the third ranks were held by students from government schools.
The examinations for HBSE Class 12 were conducted between March 3, 2020, to March 19, 2020. The exams after March 19 had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams were rescheduled between July 1 to July 15 but it was not held due to the health risk caused by the coronavirus situation. The results for Haryana 12th Board exams were then declared after using an alternative assessment formula to assess the papers.
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock