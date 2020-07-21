HBSE 12th Result 2020 Topper List: Manisha Topped Haryana State In Class 12 With 499/500

Quick links:
Haryana Board of School Education which is known as Haryana Board or HBSE has declared the Class 12 results after much anticipation. The results for all the streams like science, commerce, and arts were declared today on July 21st. The results can be checked from the official website i.e. https://bseh.org.in/ Read on for the 12th class toppers list of Haryana state.
The pass percentage of Haryana Board 12th class exams are 80.34%. Students are advised to check results and download the mark sheet through the Digilocker app. Students can also use UMANG app to access their digital mark sheet. For passing the Haryana 12th class exam, a student needs to score a minimum of 33% to pass. Reportedly girls have outshined boys in terms of 12th class performance with a margin of 11.24%.
The examinations for HBSE Class 12 were conducted between March 3, 2020, to March 19, 2020. The exams after March 19 had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams were rescheduled between July 1 to July 15 but it was not held due to the health risk caused by the coronavirus situation.
