HBSE 12th Result 2020 Topper List: Manisha Topped Haryana State In Class 12 With 499/500

Haryana Board of School Education which is known as Haryana Board or HBSE has declared the Class 12 results after much anticipation. The results for all the streams like science, commerce, and arts were declared today on July 21st. The results can be checked from the official website i.e. https://bseh.org.in/ Read on for the 12th class toppers list of Haryana state.

The pass percentage of Haryana Board 12th class exams are 80.34%. Students are advised to check results and download the mark sheet through the Digilocker app. Students can also use UMANG app to access their digital mark sheet. For passing the Haryana 12th class exam, a student needs to score a minimum of 33% to pass. Reportedly girls have outshined boys in terms of 12th class performance with a margin of 11.24%.

HBSE 12th result 2020 toppers list

A student named Manisha has been declared as the Haryana state topper scoring 499 out of 500 marks.

Pushpa became HBSE 12th commerce topper with 1st rank in commerce stream. She secured 498 out of 500 marks.

Bhavna Yadav became Haryana Board class 12 topper from Science stream scoring 496 out of 500 marks.

In 2019, HBSE 12th class topper was Deepak Kumar from district Bhiwani who scored 497 marks out of 500 (HBSE 12th Science Stream)

The second rank was jointly held by Shiv Kumar from district Palwal who scored 494 marks out of 500 (Arts Stream), Shivani from district Faridabad who scored 494 marks out of 500 (Arts Stream).

How to check Haryana Board HBSE 12th result 2020

Copy the link https://bseh.org.in/ and paste on the browser's search bar for HBSE 12th result.

Click enter and you will be redirected to HBSE 12th result homepage.

Click on ‘Exam Results’. There will be a prompt to type your exam credentials.

Enter the roll number or seat number for HBSE 12th result.

Click enter and it will lead to Haryana Board Result.

Print the results or keep an e-copy of the Haryana Board Result for future use.

The examinations for HBSE Class 12 were conducted between March 3, 2020, to March 19, 2020. The exams after March 19 had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams were rescheduled between July 1 to July 15 but it was not held due to the health risk caused by the coronavirus situation.

