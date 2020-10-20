Haryana Board of Secondary Education has recently released the HBSE Compartment Admit Card for class 10th and 12th students. Students who have applied for HBSE 2020 compartment or improvement exams can check their HBSE Compartment Admit Card on its official website at www.bseh.org.in. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the state board will conduct the class 12th compartment exams from October 28 to November 23, 2020. Meanwhile, the class 10th papers will take place between October 29, 2020, to November 23, 2020, at different centres across Haryana. Here are further details about the HBSE Admit Card 2020 that you must check out right away. Read on:

HBSE Compartment Admit Card for class 10th and 12th out at www.bseh.org.in

Haryana Board of Secondary Education revealed HBSE 10th Compartment Admit Card and HBSE 12th Compartment Admit Card on its website on October 19, 2020, Monday. Candidates who had previously filled the form for HBSE 2020 compartment or improvement exam can check their HBSE Admit Card at www.bseh.org.in. Moreover, candidates need to carry a copy of their HBSE 10th Compartment Admit Card or HBSE 12th Compartment Admit Card during the day of the exam. Else, the authorities will not allow candidates to enter the examination centre and give the paper. We have mentioned steps for them to download their HBSE 10th Compartment Admit Card or HBSE 12th Compartment Admit Card from the official website.

Steps to download HBSE Compartment Admit Card for class 10th and 12th

Here is how students can download their HBSE Compartment admit card. Check the steps below:

Students need to visit the official website of HBSE 2020 for HBSE Compartment Admit Card at www.bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, they can click on the link for downloading HBSE Compartment Admit Card for improvement or compartment exam.

A new tab will open on the screen, where candidates will have to enter their credentials for HBSE 10th Compartment Admit Card or HBSE 12th Compartment Admit Card.

The HBSE Admit Card 2020 will appear on their display screen.

So, students can download the same and take a print out for future reference.

