HBSE Result 2020: HBSE 10th & 12th Result Certificate To Be Distributed On September 1

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) will be distributing the HBSE 10th result certificates and HBSE 12th result certificate on September 1, 2020, and September 2, 2020 respectively. The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) recently released an official notification regarding the HBSE result 2020 and result certificates of 10th and 12th results of the board. Candidates can now go to the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) at bseh.org.in. to see the official notice of BSEH result 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the HBSE 10th result certificate and HBSE 12th result certificate of HBSE result 2020.

HBSE result 2020 certificates

The board in its official notice mentioned that the HBSE 10th result certificate and HBSE 12th result certificate, compartment examination and migration certificates will be sent to district education officers on September 1, 2020. All the 10th and 12th class principals are directed to collect these HBSE 10th result certificate and HBSE 12th result certificate of HBSE result 2020 from the district education officers office on September 1 and September 2. The timing to collect HBSE 10th result certificate and HBSE 12th result certificate on September 1, 2020, is 11 AM to 5 PM and on September 2 it is 9 AM to 4 PM.

See the official notification of HBSE 10th result certificate and HBSE 10th result certificate HERE

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) also added that if the principals are not able to collect the certificates themselves, teachers can also collect them on behalf of the principal. They will need an authorization letter to collect the certificates on the principal’s behalf. The teachers will not be given the HBSE 10th result certificate and HBSE 12th result certificate without the authorization letter. If any school or college fails to collect HBSE 10th result certificate or HBSE 12th result certificate of HBSE result 2020 till September 2, 2020, they can later collect these certificates from the office of Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH).

BSEH result 2020

The official statement also mentioned that the distribution of these BSEH result 2020 certificates will be done by following all the safety guidelines and directives by the government. HBSE result 2020 of class 10 and 12 were announced by the board in the month of July. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) at bseh.org.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the Haryana board result 2020.