Haryana Boy Hitesh Poply Tops GATE 2020 Exam In First Attempt

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination in India is considered as one of the most important national examinations for Engineering undergraduates. On March 13, 2020, GATE exam results were declared. Students were in for a surprise as results were announced three days prior than the official declaration date. GATE 2020 was conducted by IIT Delhi. Each year a different IIT conduct this entrance exam for students who wish to pursue higher studies in prestigious IIT's in India. In February 2020, an estimated 6,85,088 students appeared for the exam from the total applicants i.e (79.76%). Out of them, only 18.8% of the appeared candidates were able to quality GATE examination.

Hitesh Poply from Haryana topped GATE 2020 exam

It was Hitesh Poply from I.P University who emerged as the GATE 2020 topper. Hitesh Poply secured a whopping 91/100 in his Computer Science and Information Technology paper. Hitesh Poply is a final year B.Tech student in the School of Information and Communication in the I.P University. Coming from a middle-class working family, it is a huge achievement for Hitesh Poply to become GATE CSE 2020 topper, and his parents can't be more proud. Hitesh Poply cracked the exam in his first attempt itself.

Hitesh Poply hails from Haryana. The GATE 2020 Topper completed his 12th from Haryana itself. GATE 2020 topper Hitesh Poply's mother works in LIC, whereas his father Mr Kishori Poply is a bank manager in Haryana Gramin Bank. The most astounding fact about Hitesh Poply is that he did not take admission in any coaching classes, and yet managed to score the highest marks in the exam. While talking to a leading daily, the GATE 2020 topper revealed that he only did self-study and did not invest in any coaching institute for his exam preparation.

Hitesh talked about the importance of hard work and self-study. He said it was his motivation which made him achieve such a brilliant result. Regular practise tests and dedication is key to success, according to GATE 2020 topper Hitesh Poply. During an interview with a media publication, Hitesh also talked about his dream to work with ISRO, as a scientist. He said he wants to do something new in the world of space and make the nation proud.

