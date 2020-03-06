KPSC Recruitment 2020: Candidates Shortlisted For Assistant Professor Of Microbiology Post

KPSC recruitment 2020 by the Kerala Public Service Commission has declared the list of the selected candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Microbiology (1st NCA - OBC) on As per UGC Norms in Medical Education Department. The ranked list will be brought into force with effect from February 24. The list will be valid until the candidates are advised and appointed against the vacancies that will arise due to the paucity of OBC candidates.

The results have been uploaded on the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission. The online application for the post started on December 15, 2019. There are a total of 486 vacant posts for Assistant Professor in Microbiology. The KPSC Assistant Professor in Microbiology exam consisted of the phases like written test / online test, interview process, document verification. The exam consisted of four common subjects like Logical Reasoning, Quantitative, and General Awareness.

How to check the result on the official website

The candidates will have to follow simple steps to check their result on the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission.

The candidates will have to go to the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission

The candidate will then have to click on the result tab which is available on the home page

Under the result section, the candidate will have to select the 'rank list' option

A new page will open, on this page the candidate will have to look for the notification regarding the Assistant Professor in Microbiology.

The KPSC recruitment result for the post of Assistant Professor in Microbiology will open in PDF format.

The candidate can either download it or can also view it online.

The candidate can also take a print out of the result for future reference.

