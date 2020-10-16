NEET Answer Key 2020: Final Answer Key Expected To Release In Few Hours

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the final NEET answer key 2020 soon. The NEET answer key 2020 will be released on the official website of NEET 2020 at ntaneet.nic.in. Those candidates who had appeared in the NEET 2020 examination can go to the website and check their final NEET answer key 2020 once declared. For all the people who are curious to know about the final NEET answer key 2020 release date and time, here is everything you need to know about it.

Final NEET answer key 2020

National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to announce the NEET result 2020 today i.e. on October 16, 2020, on the official websites. The NEET result 2020 is likely to be released at around 4 PM today. Therefore, students can expect the final NEET answer key 2020 before the announcement of NEET result 2020. The final NEET answer keys are generally released a few hours before the announcement of result. Here is a look at how to check NEET final answer key 2020 once it is released on the official website.

Also Read | NEET Result 2020 To Be Announced By NTA Tomorrow On October 16, 2020

Also Read | NEET Result 2020 Likely To Be Out By October 16; NEET Re-exam Date Scheduled For Oct 14

How to check final NEET answer key 2020

Go to the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the link of final NEET answer key 2020 and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the required credentials on the page. Cross-check all the details mentioned and click on submit.

The final NEET answer key 2020 will be displayed on your screen.

Also Read | NEET 2020: SC Allows NTA To Conduct Re-exam On Oct 14, Results On Oct 16

Also Read | NEET Result 2020: NTA To Release NEET Final Answer Today At ‘ntaneet.ac.in’

NEET result 2020

The NEET result 2020 was expected to be out on October 12, 2020. However, a re-exam of candidates was held on October 14. This re-exam of NEET 2020 was taken for those candidates who had missed the original date of the exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NEET was expected to be held in May this year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed. The NEET 2020 was held on September 13, 2020, all over India.

The NEET result 2020 will be released today for both the exams. The provisional answer key for the October 14 examination was not released by NTA. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website ntaneet.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the NEET answer key 2020 and NEET result 2020 as they are expected to be out today.

Image credits: Shutterstock