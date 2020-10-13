NEET Result 2020 Likely To Be Out By October 16; NEET Re-exam Date Scheduled For Oct 14

The National Testing Agency has announced that the NEET 2020 results that were going to be announced on October 12, 2020, will now be declared on October 16, 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the results by the aforementioned date through the official website. The link for the same is ntaneet.nic.in.

Also Read | NEET 2020: NTA NEET Answer Key Released At ‘nta.ac.in’; Know Steps To Download

NEET result date pushed by a few days

Candidates who have missed the examinations either due to the COVID-19 symptoms, or because the residence was in containment zone will be able to appear for the NEET re-exam on October 14, 2020. The Supreme Court declared the decision through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The results of these students appearing for NEET re-exam will also be announced on October 16, 2020. According to a report in ANI, the results can be expected by NEET result time that is afternoon by 1 pm on the day. A candidate can check the result until 90 days from the day of declaration as per rules set by the NTA committee.

Also Read | NEET Result 2020: NTA To Release NEET Final Answer Today At ‘ntaneet.ac.in’

Here is how a candidate can check the NEET result once it is out on October 16, 2020-

Log in to the NEET result 2020 official website that is ntaneet.nic.in on the search It will take you to the homepage on the day of NEET result date. Look for ‘NEET result 2020’ which will be the main results tab. You will have to now start filling the information for NEET 2020 result Input the registration number, password to find the NEET 2020. You will now to be led to the NEET result 2020 declaration page. Your NEET 2020 marks will be reflected on the page. Keep an e-copy or a print a copy for future use of NEET result 2020.

During NEET 2020 phase 2, the maximum number of students who appeared for the examinations were from the state of Maharashtra. Take a look at the numbers-

On NEET result date, over 2,28,914 students from Maharashtra alone will be waiting for the results. Similarly, students in Uttar Pradesh who appeared this year are 1,66,582. There are over 1,19,587 students in Karnataka waiting for the results as compiled by First Post. Other states like Tamil Nadu has 1,17,990, Kerala has 1,15,959 students waiting on NEET result date. In Rajasthan alone, 1,08,537 students are waiting for NEET result date as per First Post. Out of the 15 lakh students registered, this time over 90% of students appeared for the examinations. The examinations are held to shortlist deserving candidates for MBBS, BDS as well as BVsc courses across the country.

Also Read | NEET Result time 2020 Declared Today At ‘nbe.edu.in’; Know Steps To Download

Also Read | NEET result time 2020 To Announce Results Soon! Last Date To Raise Objections For Answers Today