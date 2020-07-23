HP TET Admit Card Out Now; Check How To Download Hall Ticket For HP TET Exam 2020

Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education has opened the portal to download the admit card for the upcoming tests that is Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test or the HP TET. The portal can be accessed through the official website of the board. The link for the same is https://www.hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/DownloadAdmitCard.aspx. Candidates who have registered for the HP TET 2020 can log in to the official site for admit cards.

HP TET Admit card download details

As per rules set by HPBOSE no candidate will be allowed to sit for the exams without the admit card as it is the mandatory medium of identification and registration during the HP TET 2020 exams. For login, the candidate will have to use the registration ID and password, which they have received during the time of registration. The prompt will also have an option to fill the date of birth of the candidate.

Why is HP TET Admit card required?

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or the HPBOSE holds the exams every year to shortlist state-affiliated teachers. The HP TET 2020 will also help the authorities determine eligible candidates to take up teachers post for several vacancies across the state. Here is a list of posts that the HP TET 2020 is looking to hire:

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Arts

TGT (Medical)

TGT (Non-Medical)

Shastri teacher, Language Teacher (LT)

Junior Basic Training (JBT)

Punjabi language teacher

Urdu language teacher

This year the examinations were pushed due to the pandemic situation across the globe and the multiple lockdowns that made entrance exams activities remain shut. The examinations are normally conducted in the month of June. This year the exams are pushed to the month of August. The delay was caused due to the rising number of coronavirus positive cases across the country. As per HPBOSE, the examinations will be conducted following strict social distancing rules and sanitisation.

Here are the steps to download the admit card for HP TET 2020

Copy the link https://www.hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/DownloadAdmitCard.aspx and paste on the search bar for HP TET 2020. Click enter, you will be redirected to the HP TET Admit card homepage. You will see two space to enter credentials- one is Application Number and second is date of birth. Enter correct details for HP TET Admit card download details. Click enter submit and you will be redirected to the download HP TET Admit card download details page. Check for the details properly on the HP JBT TET admit card Print it or keep an e-copy of the HP JBT TET admit card.

