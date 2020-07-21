HTET Result 2020: Revised Mark List Of Last Year's HTET Exam Announced

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is a state-level entrance examination. The entrance exam is managed by the Board of School Education (BSE), Haryana. HTET exam is held for the recruitment of Primary Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher in government schools across the state. The Board of School Education, Haryana has recently released the HTET result 2020 for the entrance examination that was held last year. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) was held last year on November 16, 2019, and November 17, 2019. The HTET revised result was declared online on the official website of Board of School Education, Haryana, bseh.org.in. The registered candidates can now check their results by visiting the official website of the board.

HTET result 2020

Those candidates who attended the HTET exam can check their HTET result 2020. The HTET revised result 2020 contains a list of 351 candidates. The biometric verification of these candidates will be held from July 18, 2020 to July 31, 2020. Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 of level 3 for the post of PGT-Lecturer was held on November 16, 2019. HTET TGT Teacher Exam of Level 2 and HTET Exam for Primary Teacher, Level 1 was held on November 17, 2019. Level 1 HTET exam is done for teaching classes 1 to 5. Level 2 exam is held for classes 6 to 8 and a level 3 HTET exam is held for postgraduate teaching.

The HTET result 2020 of 351 candidates contains names of candidates for all three level exams. It is important to get the biometric verification done for all the candidates whose name appeared on the list. According to several news reports, those candidates who are from other states can get their biometric verification done by visiting the nearest district of the state.

See the official HTET notification 2020 regarding HTET revised result 2020 HERE

How to download HTET result 2020

Go to the official website of Board of School Education, Haryana, bseh.org.in.

Go to the news section on the homepage of the website.

Click on a link that reads as “HTET-2019 (Revised result), List of 351 candidates whose biometric verification will be held from 18.07.2020 to 31.07.2020”.

You will be redirected to a new page.

The HTET revised result 2020 will be displayed on your screen.

Check for your name and result in the list of 351 candidates.

Download the PDF file and take a printout for future use.

Candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the official website to know all the latest updates and news related to HTET result 2020.