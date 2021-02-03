HPBOSE Date Sheet 2021 For Classes 12, 10, 8, 5 Exams Revised; Check Latest Schedule Here

HPBOSE Datesheet 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released revised date sheets for classes 5,8, 10, and 12 examinations. Moreover, the exam schedules for classes 9 and 11 have also been revised. The revised date sheets can be downloaded from the official website- hpbose.org. The exams have been preponed approximately by a month.

Himachal Pradesh Board Exam Dates Revised:

HPBOSE class 10th exam that was earlier scheduled to be held between May 5 and 20 will now be held between April 13 and 26 for both, regular and SOS students. Class 12th exam that was earlier scheduled to be held between May 4 and 29 will now be held between April 13 and May 10.

Read: 11-year-old Chhattisgarh Boy With High IQ Level Set To Appear For Class 10th Board Exams

Read: CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10th, 12th Datesheet Released; Check Details Here

HPBOSE class 5th exam will be held from March 8 to 15. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held from April 1 to 8. The class 8th exam will be held from March 3 to 20. Earlier it was scheduled to be held from March 20 to April 8.

HPBOSE class 9th exam will be held from March 4 to 23 which was earlier scheduled from March 22 to April 9. Class 11th exam will be held from March 2 to 26. Earlier it was scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 10.

Click here for HPBOSE Class 12th revised schedule

Click here for HPBOSE Class 10th revised schedule

Click here for HPBOSE Class 9th revised schedule

Click here for HPBOSE Class 11th revised schedule

Click here for HPBOSE Class 8th revised schedule

Click here for HPBOSE Class 5th revised schedule



Read: Andhra Pradesh BIE Intermediate Dates Announced For First, Second Year Exams

Read: JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Feb Cycle Of Exam To Be Released Soon, Here's When To Expect