TN 12th Timetable 2021: Tamil Nadu Class 12th Exams From May 3, Check Date Sheet Here

The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the timetable for TN class 12th board exams 2021. According to the schedule, TN plus two or class 12th exams will be held between May 3 and 21, 2021. The exam will be held for seven days with two days gap between each paper.

Tamil Nadu Class 12th Exams 2021 from May 3

The TN 12th exams 2021 will begin with a language paper on May 3 and end with the Chemistry, Accountancy, and Geography papers on May 21. A maximum gap of five days has been provided between the fourth and fifth days of exams. DGE TN will conduct the fourth exam on May 11 and the fifth exam on May 17.

The duration of the exam will be three hours. The TN plus two exams will be held from 10 am to 01:15 pm. Students will get 15 minutes of time to read the question paper. They will have to start writing the paper from 10:15 am.

Also Read| JEE Main 2021 May session dates clashing with Board exam dates: NTA comes up with solution

Also Read| All about NEET 2021, CBSE 2021, JEE Main 2021 and CISCE 2021 exam dates

In the year 2020, a total of 7,99,717 Lakh students had registered for the TN 12th exam. A total of 92.34% of students had passed the Tamil Nadu class 12th board exam 2020. Looking at the stream-wise results of TN plus two exams 2020, science stream students had recorded the highest pass percentage of 93.64. Students of commerce stream had recorded a pass percent of 92.96 while in the arts stream, the pass percentage was 84.65. The vocational stream had recorded a 79.88% pass percentage. Among the districts of Tamil Nadu, Tiruppur stood first with a pass percent of 97.12% followed by Erode with 96.99% pass percentage, and Coimbatore with 96.39%. In the year 2019 also, Trippur and Erode districts had stood at first and second positions, with 95.37 and 95.23 pass percent, respectively.

Also Read| MAT Admit Card 2021: AIMA MAT Admit Card Released, Here's How To Download; Exam On Feb 20

Also Read| AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 116 Professor, Group A Faculty Posts

(Image Credt: PTI)