HPBOSE Revaluation Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Revaluation Result Out Now

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or the HPBOSE has declared the results of revaluation on the official website of the board on Monday that is August 10, 2020. Students who had applied for the revaluation for the results declared early in June can log in to the official website. The link for the same is https://hpbose.org/. Students can find out the changes in marks, if any, and inquire at the respective schools about the changes in marks.

What will HPBOSE revaluation result 2020 be required for?

The HPBOSE 10th revaluation result 2020 will be required at the time of college admissions for students. The students will have to present the final mark sheet or class 10th revaluation result 2020 at the time of document verifications for class 11th admissions or any diploma certification. Students must have gained a minimum of 33% marks in all subjects to successfully clear the class 10th revaluation result 2020.

HPBOSE rechecking result 2020

The HPBOSE revaluation result 2020 was announced almost two months after the results of the class 10th was announced. Over 1.5 lakh students received the results back then and moved to higher education from school level. This year, 68.11% of students have passed this year’s HP Board exam of class 10. The passing percentage of HPBOSE 10th result was on a decline for four years from 2016. The pass percentage was 60.79% last year, down from 62.83% in 2018 and 67.67% in 2017.

Here are step to check HPBOSE 10th revaluation result 2020

Copy the link https://hpbose.org/ and paste on the search bar for HPBOSE revaluation result 2020. Click enter, you will be redirected to the HPBOSE 10th revaluation result 2020 homepage. You will see, ‘Class 10th revaluation result 2020’ tab on the homepage. Click on it and you will be redirected to the credentials page. Enter the admit card number or roll number to access the HPBOSE rechecking result 2020. Click enter and it will lead to the revaluated HPBOSE 10th result 2020 Check for the name and marks on the HPBOSE revaluation result 2020. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for HPBOSE 10th revaluation result 2020.

