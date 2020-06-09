HPBOSE Result: Class 10th Result Declared On The Official Website

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has officially announced the HPBOSE 10th result 2020. The HPBOSE result for class 10 was announced today on June 9, 2020, online on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, hpbose.org.

According to the reports, around 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the HP board class 10 examinations this year. The students who were waiting for their HPBOSE 10th result 2020 are now relieved.

The HP Board exams for class 10 were concluded on March 19, 2020. The HPBOSE result was postponed because of the current Coronavirus pandemic situation in India. The pass percentage of HPBOSE result of class 10 have increased this year by a big margin.

According to the reports, 68.11% of students have passed this year’s HP Board exam of class 10. The passing percentage of HPBOSE 10th result was on a decline for four years from 2016. The pass percentage was 60.79 per cent last year, down from 62.83 per cent in 2018 and 67.67 per cent in 2017. The HP Board results for class 12 exams are also expected to be announced around the end of June 2020.

The HPBOSE 10th result 2020 was announced on the official website and due to the heavy traffic, the website had crashed for a bit when the HPBOSE result was announced.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has also awarded grace marks in two subjects, Urdu and Sanskrit. In an earlier notification, HP Board had cleared that some questions were not properly asked in these two subjects and proper or suitable options to the questions were also not provided.

How to check the HPBOSE 10th result 2020

Go to the official website of The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), hpbose.org

Click on the designated link for HPBOSE 10th result 2020

Fill in the correct HP Board class 10 roll number as mentioned on the admit card.

Click on the submit button.

The HPBOSE result for class 10th will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also check their HPBOSE result for class 10th through SMS. HPBOSE result for class 10th can be accessed by sending “HP10” and students roll number to 56263. There are several third-party websites too which can be used to check the HPBOSE 10th result 2020. Students are advised to keep checking the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) to know all the latest updates and news regarding the HP board exams.