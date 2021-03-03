HPCL Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin For 200 Engineer Posts

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, HPCL has invited online applications as part of its HPCL recruitment 2021. The company has released an official HPCL notification on its official website and shared that there are a total of 200 posts on offer. Interested candidates are advised to go to the official website of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited at hindustanpetroleum.com and read the HPCL notification carefully. For all the people who are curious to know about the HPCL vacancy details, here is everything you need to know about it.

HPCL recruitment 2021 started

In the HPCL recruitment 2021, there are a total of 200 posts on offer in Mechanical Engineer, Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer and Instrumentation Engineer positions. The online application window for the same has started from today on March 3, 2021 and the last date to submit the online applications is March 15, 2021. Candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible in the process to avoid any last minute problems. Here is a look at the HPCL vacancy details.

Mechanical Engineer: 120 posts

Civil Enngineer: 30 posts

Electrical Engineer: 25 posts

Instrumentation Engineer: 25 posts

Also Read | UPPCL Admit Card 2021 For The Post Of Technician Released, See Direct Link Here

See the official HPCL notification HERE

Also Read | IBPS Admit Card 2021 For Various Posts Released At Ibps.in, See How To Download

Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply in the HPCL recruitment 2021. Those candidates who have completed 4-year full time regular engineering course from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University with minimum 60% marks for UR/OBCNC/EWS Candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, under the relevant engineering stream as mentioned are eligible to apply in the HPCL 2021 recruitment drive. The selection process for the HPCL vacancy will be done in four stages. The computer based test carries 85% weightage, group task has 5% weightage, personal interview wil be having 10% weightage in the selection process.

Also Read | SRMJEEE 2021 Exam Date Announced, See Complete Schedule Here

For the direct link to apply in HPCL recruitment 2021, click HERE

Also Read | SSC JE Result 2019 Declared For Paper 1 Exam, 5.6K Candidates Pass, Check Direct Link Here

The last stage will be of final scoring. After the candidates are selected in the HPCL recruitment 2021, they will be having a salary grade of E2 which is of ₹50000-₹160000. The approximately CTC is 15.17 lakhs. The candidates will also have to undergo a Pre-Employment Medical Exam. The posting of candidates once selected will be done in any SBUs/Division/Department of the Corporation at any place in the country. The UR, OBCNC and EWS candidates are required to pay a Non-Refundable Amount of ₹1180. SC, ST & PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. Applications should be done only in online method. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates are advised to check the official HPCL notification to know about all teh details of this recruitment drive and HPCL 2021.

Image Credits: Shutterstock