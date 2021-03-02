SSC JE Result 2019 Declared For Paper 1 Exam, 5.6K Candidates Pass, Check Direct Link Here

SSC JE Results: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has declared the SSC JE Result 2021 for all the candidates who had appeared in the exam. The result was declared Monday evening on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. Those candidates who had appeared in Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying & Contracts) examination last year can now go to the above-mentioned website and check their SSC JE result.

How to download the SSC JE result 2021?

Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Go to the 'latest news’ section flashing on the homepage.

Look for the SSC JE 2019 tier 1 result link and click on it. You will be redirected to a new page.

A PDF file carrying the list of qualified candidates will appear on the screen

Look for your name and roll number in the list

Download and take a printout of it for future use.

SSC JE Result 2020: 5681 candidates qualified

A total of 4750 candidates have passed the SSC JE civil engineering exam and 931 have cleared the electrical and mechanical engineer exam.SSC has also released the cutoff for both streams. The SSC JE cutoff for civil engineering unreserved category candidates is 123.52838. SSC JE cutoff for electrical and mechanical engineering unreserved category candidates is 157.47167. Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff on the official website.

Candidates who have cleared the paper-1 exam are eligible to appear for the paper-2 exam. The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of Junior Engineers Examination, 2019 is scheduled to be held on March 21. 2021 (tentatively).

SSC JE Recruitment 2020

The Staff Selection Commission had notified that the SSC JE result 2021 will be declared on February 26. However, the result was delayed by four days. The SSC had conducted the computer-based Junior Engineer Tier 1 examination from October 27 to October 31, 2020, at various centres across India while the exam was held on February 10 and 11 for candidates in Bihar. The commission had earlier released the answer key for the same on December 27.

SSC JE Tier- 2 Exam Pattern

The tier 2 exam will consist of descriptive type questions. The examination will be of 300 marks. For the details about the SSC JE tier 2 exam, candidates are advised to check the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. A lot of people are wondering about how to check the SSC result 2021 for the Junior Engineer post. Here is a look at the step by step guide to check the SSC JE result 2021.

