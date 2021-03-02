IBPS Admit Card 2021 For Various Posts Released At Ibps.in, See How To Download

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Admit Card for various posts. The candidates who had registered themselves for the examinations were eagerly waiting for an update about their IBPS hall ticket. The wait for the candidates is now over as the IBPS Admit Card 2021 has been released on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in. The candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and do the IBPS Admit Card download. For all the people who are curious to know about the IBPS 2021 and the posts for which the admit cards have been released, here is everything you need to know about it.

IBPS Admit Card 2021 released

IBPS has released the online exam call letter for various posts including Analyst Programmer -- Windows, Analyst Programmer -- Frontend, IT Systems Support Engineer, and IT Engineer (Data Centre). The window for downloading the admit cards for various posts of IBPS 2021 has been made available for the candidates from today on March 2, 2021. The last date to do the IBPS Admit Card 2021 download is March 13, 2021. Candidates are advised to download admit cards as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute difficulties in doing so.

For the direct link to download the IBPS hall ticket, click HERE

The IBPS Admit Card 2021 for various posts can be accessed by using Registration No / Roll No and Password/Date of Birth. The questions for the examination will be of objective type with negative marking for each wrong answer. A deduction of 0.25 marks will be done for every wrong answer. Test II will be descriptive in nature. Here is a look at how to do the IBPS hall ticket download for various posts from the official website.

How to do the IBPS Admit Card download?

Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the flashing link that reads, “Click here to download your online exam call letter for the various posts.”

You will be redirected to a new page. Look for the link that reads the same as above and click on it.

Enter the required credentials like your Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/DOB and Captcha code.

Cross-check all the details once and click on Login,

Your IBPS 2021 admit card for the registered exam will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in to know about all the latest news and details related to the exam dates and other important details.

Image Credits: Shutterstock