UPPCL Admit Card 2021 For The Post Of Technician Released, See Direct Link Here

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, UPPCL has released the UPPCL admit card 2021 for the online exams. The UPPCL admit card was released on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited at upenergy.in. The recently released admit cards are for the various posts of a technician (Electrical) in its recruitment drive. Candidates who had registered themselves for the online examination can now go to the above mentioned official website and do the UPPCL admit card download. For all the people who are curious to know about the UPPCL technician admit card, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For Junior Engineer Vacancies, Check Details

Also Read | IBPS Admit Card 2021 For Various Posts Released At Ibps.in, See How To Download

UPPCL admit card 2021

The UPPCL TG2 admit card window has been started from today on the official website. A candidate can do downloading of UPPCL technician admit card by using their user ID and password. The details like examination date, time and venue of the examination will be mentioned on the UPPCL TG2 admit card. The examination will be for the post of Technician (Electrical). It will consist of two parts out of which the first part will have a total of 50 questions. The questions will be based on NIELIT CCC and will be carrying one mark for each question. A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be done for every wrong answer.

The duration of the exam is three hours in total. In the first part of the examination on computer knowledge, a minimum of 20 marks should be obtained. If a candidate fails to do so, his second part of the examination will not be evaluated and the candidate will be disqualified. The subjects will be General Studies and Reasoning, General Hindi (High School Level), General English (High School Level) and Technician knowledge. Here is a look at how to do the UPPCL TG2 admit card download.

Also Read | SRMJEEE 2021 Exam Date Announced, See Complete Schedule Here

Also Read | SSC JE Result 2019 Declared For Paper 1 Exam, 5.6K Candidates Pass, Check Direct Link Here

How to do the UPPCL admit card download?

Go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, UPPCL at upenergy.in.

Go to the ‘Vacancy/Result’ on the website.

You will be redirected to a new page. Look for the link of “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF "TECHNICIAN (ELECTRICAL)'' AGAINST ADVT. NO. O3/VSA/2020/TECHNICIAN (ELECTRICAL)” and click on the View/Download option in front of it.

Enter the required credentials like User ID and Password and click on Login. Your UPPCL technician admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future use.

Image Credits: Shutterstock