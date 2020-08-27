HPPSC 2020: HPPSC Declares Dates Of Various Exams Scheduled In November

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) recently released the HPPSC exam date for all the examinations scheduled in the month of November 2020. The HPPSC November exam date 2020 was released yesterday by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on its official website hppsc.hp.gov.in. All the candidates can now go to the official website of the HPPSC 2020 to check the complete schedule of HPPSC November exam date 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the exam dates of HPPSC 2020 in November.

HPPSC 2020

The official announcement regarding the HPSC 2020 exam dates of November was done through a press note by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC). The HPPSC notification read as, “Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission issues the following tentative schedule of Computer-Based Tests and Offline Screening Tests/Mains for the upcoming months of the year 2020. It has been the endeavour of H.P. Public Service Commission to issue advance schedules so that prospective candidates can prepare a timely course of action.” Here is a look at the complete schedule and information about the HPPSC November exam date 2020.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2020: 111 Posts Of Engineering Department HOD's Notified

Also Read | RPSC Result 2020: RPSC 1st Grade Geography Teacher Result 2020 Declared

HPPSC November exam date 2020

The first examination will be held on November 2, 2020. It will be for the HPPSC recruitment of Drug Inspector, Health & Family Welfare. It will be followed by the exams on consecutive days till November 7, 2020. The main examination of HPPSC 2020 for the selection of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services will be conducted from November 17, 2020, to November 24, 2020. However, this examination of HPPSC 2020 will not be held on two days, i.e. November 22 and November 23, 2020. The offline exam of State Eligibility Test is scheduled to be held on November 22, 2020. Here is a look at the detailed schedule of HPPSC November exam date 2020.

Also Read | KAS Result 2020: PSC KAS Result Declared At Keralapsc.gov.in; Read More

Also Read | VITEEE Eligibility Criteria 2020: See The Details About VITEEE Exam Eligibility Here

HPPSC exam date

Drug Inspector, Health & Family Welfare – November 2, 2020

Works Manager in HRTC – November 3, 2020

Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmacognosy – November 4, 2020

Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmaceutical Chemistry – November 5, 2020

Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmacology – November 6, 2020

Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmaceutics – November 7, 2020

Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (Mains) Examination-2019 – November 17, 2020, to November 24, 2020 (except November 22 and 23)

State Eligibility Test (offline) – November 22, 2020

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) in its notification also mentioned that the dates might change too because of the pandemic. The official HPPSC 2020 notification read as, "The tentative dates of examination are subject to availability of venues and conducive conditions in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic”. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of HPPSC 2020 to know about all the latest updates and news related to HPPSC exam date and HPPSC recruitment.