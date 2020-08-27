RPSC Result 2020: RPSC 1st Grade Geography Teacher Result 2020 Declared

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) today released the RPSC 1st grade Geography result 2020. The RPSC result 2020 that was declared today is of the written examination that was conducted for the RPSC teacher recruitment of secondary school Geography teacher. The RPSC result 2020 was declared today on the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Here is everything you need to know about the RPSC teacher result 2020.

RPSC result 2020 of the Geography teacher recruitment

All the candidates who had appeared in the written examination can now go to the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to check their RPSC 1st grade Geography result 2020. After opening the RPSC result 2020, the candidate can search for their roll number in the RPSC 1st grade Geography result 2020. One just needs to press ctrl + F and enter their roll number before hitting enter. See the official RPSC result 2020 of this RPSC teacher recruitment here.

Also Read | RPSC Admit Card 2020: How To Download Your Admit Card? All Details Here

To check RPSC 1st grade Geography result 2020, click HERE

Also Read | RPSC RAS Mains Result 2018 Declared: Read All The Details Here

A written examination was held for the RPSC teacher recruitment of Geography subject in secondary schools. This written examination of paper 1 for RPSC group B Geography teacher recruitment was held on January 6, 2020. The paper 2 examinations were held on the next day, i.e. on January 7, 2020. The paper I examination was based on general knowledge and general teaching while paper II was based on Geography. The RPSC 1st grade Geography result 2020 consists of roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

Also Read | RPSC Results: 1st Grade Result For School Lecturers Declared

RPSC teacher recruitment

These shortlisted candidates are selected in the Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking. The selected candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the RPSC result 2020 of RPSC teacher recruitment are required to appear for the document verification round of the recruitment process. The exact date and time of the document verification round and the counselling round will be notified by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website.

Also Read | VITEEE Eligibility Criteria 2020: See The Details About VITEEE Exam Eligibility Here

RPSC teacher result 2020

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) in its RPSC result 2020 has also mentioned that this list of candidates is only for the documents verification round. The final list of selected candidates will be announced after the completion of the recruitment process. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC 2020) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the RPSC 1st grade Geography result 2020 and RPSC result 2020.