KAS Result 2020: PSC KAS Result Declared At Keralapsc.gov.in; Read More

The Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) today released the Kerala PSC KAS result 2020. The Kerala PSC KAS result 2020 was declared on the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) at, keralapsc.gov.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination can now check their Kerala PSC KAS result 2020 by visiting the website. Here is a look at the KAS Kerala result details.

PSC KAS result 2020

The recently announced result is KAS prelims Kerala result. It is a Provisional Preliminary List containing the Register Number of candidates who are found eligible to attend the final examination. This final examination will be held for the post of KAS Officer (Junior Time Scale) Trainee STREAM – I (Category No. 186/2019) in Kerala Administrative Service.

The shortlisted candidates in the PSC KAS result 2020 will have to attend verification of their original documents at the date, time and place prescribed by the Commission. The PSC KAS result 2020 consists of the register number of those candidates who have secured top marks in the OMR Test- Preliminary Exam Paper I and Paper II which was held on February 22.

See the KAS Kerala result here

In the PSC KAS result 2020, the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has notified that “The Minimum marks for inclusion in the list of candidates belonging to various Reservation communities have been lowered to ensure their adequate representation in the Preliminary List. Such candidates shall not be considered for the main examination unless they prove their community”.

If a candidate provides documents which are found defective, the commission reserves the right for rejection of their candidature at any stage of selection as per rule. The main examination for the post of KAS officer will be held on November 20, 2020, and November 21, 2020.

KAS exam

This is the first KAS exam to have been ever held. The KAS exam was conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission on February 22 this year. The exam was notified in December last year.

Reportedly, more than 4 lakh students had registered for the KAS exam. The exam was held at 1500 examination centres across the state in two sessions of morning and afternoon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) at, keralapsc.gov.in. to know about all the latest updates and news related to KPSC result 2020.

